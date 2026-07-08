Ex-Freemason claims 1946 occult ritual opened ‘portal’ to UFO sightings

Sean Stone, son of Hollywood director Oliver Stone, contends that aliens are demons coming through portals opened by occultist Aliester Crowley, Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, and scientist Jack Parsons.

(LifeSiteNews) — Filmmaker and self-declared former Freemason Sean Stone suggested that a powerful ritual conducted in 1946 by occultist Aleister Crowley acolytes L. Ron Hubbard, who founded Scientology, and Jack Parsons, a brilliant rocket scientist who headed Crowley’s occult secret society, Ordo Templi Orientis, opened a “portal” leading to waves of UFO sightings that began shortly thereafter in 1947.

The son of filmmaker Oliver Stone has been making the rounds on podcasts to talk about topics normally dismissed as conspiracy theories but which he believes to be true.

In May, he told Tucker Carlson that our souls are in “supernatural” battle between “dark and light,” noting that he experienced extraordinary manifestations of this as he was being initiated into Freemasonry.

More recently, he told podcast host Danny Jones “one of the theories is that some of these beings, these aliens that have been showing up are demons that (enter) through portals” that have been opened by people like Crowley, Hubbard, and Parsons.

Before Parsons’ untimely death under suspicious circumstances, Hubbard and Parsons engaged in an occult ritual of Enochian magic known as the “Babalon Working,” through which they hoped to invoke the “scarlet woman” of the Book of Revelation.

Drawing on his own experience with Freemasonry and the occult, Stone said that delving into those sorts of practices “opens portals.”

Stone suggested that the 1946 occult ritual opened the door to “alien” craft sightings that quickly ensued.

“They were doing these ‘workings’ and opening portals for these beings to come through,” Stone said.

Enochian magic is “powerful stuff,” said Stone, who went on to recount how he once recited an Enochian incantation that he had come across in a book and 30 minutes later received a call from an unknown number that he said sounded like the raspy, garbled voice of a demon, asking if he is a sorcerer.

The calls continued, sometimes showing up simply as “666” on his phone’s display and invoking the demon “Ba’al.”

“There are definitely people in the military and intel world that would believe this stuff,” Stone said.

He said he doesn’t scoff at people like Peter Thiel who has found Christianity because “when you know this stuff is real, you look for faith, you look to solidify your faith in your creator because that’s the only power you’ve got against these things.”

Thiel is known to have a fascination with the subject of the Antichrist.

In 2011, Thiel said he believes Christianity is “true” while describing himself as “somewhat heterodox.”

The powerful investor opened up during interviews in recent years about his unconventional views on the Antichrist. In a June 2025 New York Times interview with Ross Douthat, Thiel dismissed the idea that the Antichrist would be “some evil tech genius,” proposing that, instead, he would be fanning fears over world crisis.

“The way the Antichrist would take over the world is you talk about Armageddon nonstop. You talk about existential risk nonstop, and this is what you need to regulate,” Thiel told Douthat, suggesting that the Antichrist would promote regulation of technology.

“It’s the opposite of the picture of Baconian science from the 17th, 18th century, where the Antichrist is like some evil tech genius, evil scientist who invents this machine to take over the world. People are way too scared for that,” Thiel opined.

Thiel was also an early backer of future Vice President JD Vance, who in his new book credits Thiel with helping him return to faith despite Thiel being homosexual and socially liberal.

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