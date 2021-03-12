Ex-gay Milo Yiannopoulos reveals importance of St. Joseph due to his ‘perfect representation of virtuous masculinity’

March 12, 2021, (LifeSiteNews) – The famous firebrand activist and now “ex-gay” man Milo Yiannopoulos has detailed the role which St. Joseph has played in his decision to lead a chaste lifestyle, calling him the “perfect person” to turn to.

Yiannopoulos spoke first to LifeSiteNews’s Doug Mainwaring, in an interview which has subsequently spread virally, describing how he arrived at the decision of “‘coming out’ as straight.”

In that process, St. Joseph played a pivotal role. Speaking to Mainwaring, Yiannopoulos mentioned how as the “spiritual father figure of the Holy Family,” St. Joseph seemed the ideal one to turn to. “In this time of gender madness, devoting myself to the male protector of the infant Jesus is an act of faith in God’s Holy Patriarch, and a rejection of the Terror of transsexuals.”

In this year dedicated to St. Joseph, Yiannopoulos has been publicly leading a consecration to St. Joseph, in order to finish in time for the feast on March 19.

Now, in a follow up interview with LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen, Yiannopoulos expanded on his consecration to St. Joseph and the role St. Joseph has in his life.

Yiannopoulos mentioned how he was pointed to the devotion by a friend: “there are these moments where everything just seems to hang together so perfectly and to align so beautifully.”

He noted how consecrating oneself to St. Joseph was a way in which to suitably commit to a chaste lifestyle, focussed on combatting “gender identity madness.” As such, “as an entry point into this way of living, St. Joseph was kind of the perfect point of commonality with all of the things that have preoccupied me professionally and spiritually, as the patriarch, as the spiritual father, as the head of the holy family.”

Nor is Yiannopoulus alone in his decision. He mentioned how the devotion to St. Joseph is often recommended by pious people, for any man who is a “philanderer…or have some sort of runaway sexual appetite as a man,” in order that one might “come to Christ through St. Joseph because of his perfect representation of virtuous masculinity, and of the heroic manly virtues.”

The head of the Holy Family embodies what men should aspire to, continued Yiannopoulos, describing St. Joseph as “a provider, a protector – being the sensitive and loving and pious, but strong, protective head of the family.”

“That’s what I’ve always aspired to be professionally, to the disaffected young men that I’ve always been speaking to through my journalism,” he said, adding, “whether I’m talking about men who give up on women and disappear into porn or video games, or whether it’s Gamergate.”

Yiannopoulos indicated that this devotion to St. Joseph was also a timely and important one for the modern age, since “there’s this huge religious revival among young conservatives at the moment, who unfortunately are looking at the Catholic Church and seeing a sick, corrupted, degenerate institution, and saying ‘nope,’ and instead looking East and getting drawn into Eastern Orthodox Church.”

“I felt that he [St. Joseph] was the perfect person for me to do this with, publicly, because it just seemed to be very congruent with how I feel about what’s lacking in the world, and what I would like to see more of in myself.”

