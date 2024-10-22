Ex-NHL player who refused COVID jabs recounts ‘escaping’ Canada to play hockey again in US

In recently resurfaced footage, former NHL player Ian White recounted how he walked across the Canada-U.S. border in minus-20 degree weather just to be able play hockey without a COVID jab mandate.

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

(LifeSiteNews) — A former National Hockey League (NHL) star who refused to get the COVID jabs recounted his harrowing ordeal to escape Canada on foot into the United States so he could continue to play the game he loved.

Recently resurfaced footage from a 2022 Slangin’ The Bizkit podcast shows former NHL player Ian White tell his tale to the interviewer of how he had no choice but to walk across the Canada-U.S. border in minus-20 degree weather just to be able to go to the U.S. to play hockey in a “normal” land.

“I was just happy to get out of get out of Winnipeg, get out of Canada. I know life was fairly normal down in the southern states,” he said.

The former NHL star played on multiple teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, and San Jose Sharks. He said he got the idea to leave Canada to play in the U.S. after getting a call from an acquaintance from years ago that there was a job waiting for him in the U.S.

Because he had not gotten the COVID shot, he was not able to play in any league in Canada. His acquaintance told him he had heard there was a chance he could play hockey in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) in Georgia. However, due to a mandate in place at the time from the Canadian federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, those without COVID shots were barred from traveling by air or rail. This meant the only way White could get into the U.S. was to try do so via a land border crossing.

“I’m like, man, I have this opportunity to go play hockey again and just break out of this,” said White, adding that he hoped to escape the “misery that has been kind of foisted upon humanity with the lockdowns and everything else.”

Undeterred, White spent about three weeks figuring out a way he could drive down to the border. He eventually got the help of a friend, who ran a pizza shop that was forced shut due to the COVID mandates.

When the pair got to the Canada-U.S. border at the Pembina crossing, he was told by Canadian border agents that, should he be refused entry into the U.S., he would be forced to quarantine for two weeks. He decided to call the U.S. side to see if they would let him in. According to White, the U.S. customs agent told him to walk down to the U.S. side in the car lane, and he would be “good” to go.

White noted he was apprehensive about doing this, noting that “nobody crosses the northern border by foot.” He said after about “five minutes” of sitting in the car thinking, he decided to take a chance and cross the border.

Once allowed into the U.S., White got a job playing with the Columbus River Dragons and as of now is still in the country playing hockey.

Besides White, other prominent Canadian professional athletes have recalled their oppression due to choosing not to get the COVID shots.

In October 2021, Trudeau announced unprecedented COVID-19 jab mandates for all federal workers and those in the transportation sector. He also announced that the unjabbed would no longer be able to travel by air, boat, or train, both domestically and internationally.

This policy resulted in thousands losing their jobs or being placed on leave for non-compliance. It also trapped “unvaccinated” Canadians in the country.

The mandates remained in place until June 2022.

COVID jab mandates, which also came from provincial governments with the support of the federal government, split Canadian society. The shots have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects, such as death, including in children.

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

Share











