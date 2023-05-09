Ex-NHL star Theo Fleury blasts Trudeau gov’t bills C-11, C-21 targeting speech and guns

'80 years ago, Communism came with the taking away of the ability to criticize the government by [the] taking away of free speech,' warned the former hockey pro, referencing recently passed Bill C-11.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Canadian National Hockey League (NHL) player Theo Fleury has condemned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government for turning the country into a “communist” state with bills C-11 and C-21.

In a Monday tweet, the former Calgary Flames hockey star Theo Fleury publicly warned Canadians that Canada is becoming a communist country by way of Bill C-11, passed this week to restrict free speech, and Bill C-21, a not-yet passed bill to restrict gun ownership.

“80 years ago, Communism came with the taking away of the ability to criticize the government by [the] taking away of free speech,” Fleury wrote.

“Then they disarmed the citizens and left them defenceless against the government,” he added referencing Bill C-11 and Bill C-21. “History always repeats itself,” Fleury warned. “It’s back with a vengeance.”

“Scandal after scandal they don’t want us to know the truth,” he continued. “Only cowards hide from the truth.”

Passed into law just last week, the internet censorship legislation Bill C-11 will regulate the transmission of content over the internet, although it’s not clear exactly how.

It is up to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to come up with the details on how the bill will be enforced, which critics have said could take years of back-and-forth debate.

The bill itself has faced immense criticism for its implications on freedom of speech, to the point that even Big Tech giants YouTube and Apple, which both have a history of enacting their own forms of censorship on users, had previously urged the Senate to stall the bill.

In practice, Bill C-11 mandates that the CRTC will be in charge of regulating online content on platforms such as YouTube and Netflix to ensure that such platforms are promoting content in accordance with a variety of CRTC guidelines.

While the other bill Fleury targeted, gun control Bill C-21, is not yet law, the Trudeau government is currently attempting to silence debate on the legislation to fast-track it into law.

“Breaking news from the House of Commons. The Liberals have just moved extraordinary powers to shut down the debate on the bill. That is the next step in their hunting rifle ban. I have my public safety shadow minister who’s ready to stand on her feet in just moments to fight back against this hunting rifle ban,” Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre said in a video Monday.

Fleury’s condemnation of the Trudeau government’s new laws and legislation is not new. The former NHL star has also previously called out the Trudeau government for COVID-19 measures, specifically vaccine mandates.

He also voiced concern over rights and freedoms of Canadians being taken away by the overreaching Liberal government. “As a citizen of a democratic country I have two responsibilities,” Fleury said.

“The first is to not break the law and second is to pay my taxes. Other than that I do not have to listen or adhere to anything the govt implements,” he continued. “Free will and free speech are mine.”

