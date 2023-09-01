Ex-Pfizer VP foresees central bank digital currencies being mandated within a decade

Dr. Michael Yeadon advised that people form on-the-ground relationships with others they know will resist any future tyrannical mandates.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dr. Michael Yeadon, former vice president and chief scientist of Pfizer’s allergy and respiratory division and an outspoken opponent of COVID policies, predicted that a cashless society in which digital IDs and central bank digital currencies are mandated will emerge within a decade.

In a Thursday interview with inventor and entrepreneur Steve Kirsch, Yeadon told how he has used his knowledge as a lifetime professional research scientist to connect the dots about unusual aspects of the COVID-19 outbreak and the methods utilized to combat the virus.

Yeadon shared with Kirsch that he wrestled with the question of why lockdowns with “enormous financial consequences” were initiated for a relatively mild virus, realizing that the major “owners of assets and capital must have signed off” on the lockdowns.

He “came to the conclusion that control was the reward — digital control,” more precisely, having observed the way in which fear of the virus was used to mandate vaccine “passports” for access to businesses in many places around the world.

He pointed out decisions are currently being made on the national and global level that help enable the implementation of the end goal of a cashless society with government-mandated digital passports.

For example, Yeadon alluded to the fact that the World Health Organization recently adopted the European Union’s digital COVID-19 certification, which Yeadon predicted will become a full-fledged vaccine passport “at some point.”

A European Commission website indicates that on July 1, 2023, the WHO “took up” this digital certification system to “establish a global system that will help protect citizens across the world from on-going and future health threats, including pandemics.”

Yeadon also shared how his bank, National Westminster (NatWest), recently announced that they will limit daily cash withdrawals to 250 pounds. In mid-August, one U.K. financial outlet highlighted the speculation of other critics that NatWest’s move will “push us all ever nearer to a cashless society,” demonstrating that Yeadon is not alone in his concerns.

The ex-Pfizer executive believes that in the future, people will “need some means of exchange” that is “not dependent on whatever restrictions” are enforced by governments.

He warned that a cashless society with CBDCs is “all that’s required to remove every last wisp of your freedom.”

“I’ve resolved not to sign up for it. And if I’m told, ‘That’s the end of your access to money,’ then so be it. I believe that this machine is one that will be used to kill a lot of people, and I’m not going to step into the machine,” Yeadon said.

Both Kirsch and Yeadon predicted, however, that large portions of the population would capitulate if governments attempted to use another infectious disease outbreak to implement societal controls like those used during the COVID-19 outbreak, in part because of the difficulty in forgoing activities that would require vaccination, like flying.

“I think what has to happen is they have to elect people to office that would opposing these things,” Kirsch said.

Yeadon believes it is “too late” for that, but advised that people form on-the-ground relationships with people they know will likewise resist any future tyrannical mandates.

Asked by Kirsch what he predicts will happen within the next five to 10 years, Yeadon said he believes “mandatory digital IDs” and cashless CBDCs” await us, “if we don’t stop them.”

“We’ll have lost freedom,” he added.

