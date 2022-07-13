Ex-transgender teen testifies in support of proposed Florida ban on funding ‘gender transitions’

Chloe Cole regrets the ‘irreversibl[e]’ damage, including the removal of her breasts, she suffered as a result of her gender ‘transition treatments.’

(LifeSiteNews) – A 17-year old who regrets undergoing gender “transitioning” testified Friday in favor of a Florida proposal to prohibit using Medicaid funds for “transgender” drugs and procedures.

Chloe Cole, who took puberty-blocking drugs from ages 13 to 16 and had her breasts removed at age 15, told how she suffered “irreversibl[e]” damage from her gender “transition” during a public hearing for the Florida Medicaid rule.

“I really didn’t understand all of the ramifications of any of the medical decisions that I was making,” said Cole. “I was unknowingly physically cutting off my true self from my body, irreversibly and painfully.”

Cole explained to Laura Ingraham on Tuesday that she began experiencing gender dysphoria at the age of 12. When she told her parents she wanted to medically “transition” to a “boy,” they had her see a pediatric therapist.

“Pretty much all the medical professionals kept pushing the idea that transition is the only path forward to treating dysphoria,” she told Ingraham, when asked whether her parents sought out another opinion.

Cole further shared that she believes “some parents are effectively guilted into transitioning their children.”

On Sunday, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo tweeted a clip of further testimony from Cole during a private meeting in which she shared some of these permanently life-altering consequences.

“I don’t know if I’ll be able to fully carry a child, and I might be at increased risk for certain cancers, namely cervical cancer. And because I do not have my breasts, … I am not able to breastfeed whatever future children I have,” said Cole.

“That realization, actually, was one of the biggest things that [lead] me to realizing that this was not the path that I should have taken,” she added.

“No child should have to experience what I have,” she concluded, reported Fox News. When asked what her advice to the public was, she warned: “Do not transition your kids.”

Cole shared her testimony during a public hearing on Rule 59G-1.050, under which Florida Medicaid would not cover puberty blockers, hormones interventions, “sex reassignment” surgeries, or “any other procedures that alter primary or secondary sexual characteristics” to attempt to treat gender dysphoria.

Brock Juarez, the Communications Director for the group that would restrict the funding, the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), also highlighted AHCA’s recent finding that “sex reassignment surgery, cross-sex hormones, and puberty blockers … are not consistent with widely accepted professional medical standards and are experimental and investigational with the potential for harmful long term effects.”

The finding defies the recommendation of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), made in a 2021 statement condemning laws prohibiting experimental transgender interventions for youth, in which it declared that youth who “identify as transgender” should “have access to comprehensive, gender-affirming” health care.

While the AAP and transgender advocates consider so-called “gender affirming care” in youth with gender dysphoria to be vital to their mental health, there is abundant testimony that gender transition results in just the opposite.

Ladapo maintains, “The affirmation model, pushed by groups such as @AmerAcadPeds, runs an unacceptably high risk of harm.”

To back this up, he shared to Twitter on Monday a father’s testimony: “Our daughter was suicidal when she was being affirmed. However, when she was brought back from that state of confusion, the suicidal ideation disappeared completely. Therefore my daughter’s case disproves the current narrative that the lives of children with gender dysphoria are in jeopardy if they do not get affirmed.”

