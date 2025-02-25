EXCLUSIVE: 4 million babies victimized by IVF every year, says pro-family activist Katy Faust

Speaking to LifeSiteNews at the 2025 ARC Conference, pro-family advocate Katy Faust blasted the IVF industry for killing the unborn and condemned modern ideas of family that deprive children of their biological mother and father.

LONDON (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-family activist and author Katy Faust decried the deadly nature of the fertility industry, which she said has “victimized” children through IVF procedures which kill 4 million babies each year, around four times as many children killed through abortion.

In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews at the ARC Conference in London, Faust assessed the action taken by President Donald Trump during the first month of his second term. She said that ”there’s been a lot more good than I thought,” referencing the declaration that there are only two genders, rooting out DEI and Critical Race Theory (CRT), and pardoning imprisoned pro-lifers.

Katy Faust — IVF ‘victimizes about four million children every year’ in the U.S., four times as many as are killed through abortion My exclusive interview with @Advo_Katy about how to build a child-centric society and the positives and negatives of the Trump presidency ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/G0QewjFTSl — Andreas Wailzer (@Andreas_Wailzer) February 25, 2025

However, the founder of Them before Us – an activist group dedicated to preserving the right of children to a mother and a father – criticized Trump’s executive order that expanded access to in vitro fertilization (IVF).

”When you look at the numbers that we are able to put together, what we see is IVF, big fertility, the baby-making industry, victimizes about 4 million children every year in terms of violating their right to life,” Faust told LifeSiteNews.

“Contrast that with abortion and Planned Parenthood, which victimizes ‘only’ 1 million children every year. So, if you believe the children have a right to life from the moment of conception, you have to be highly critical of IVF and you don’t want the federal government subsidizing it.”

There is no way to know exactly how many embryos – i.e., human beings – are killed through IVF. However, there were around 435,000 IVF cycles performed in the U.S. in 2021, according to the CDC, with each cycle producing multiple embryos. At the same time, only around 98,000 infants were born through IVF that year. This means that millions of babies are either frozen, aborted, miscarried, or otherwise discarded in the process of IVF every year.

Faust also stressed that “children have a right to their mother and father,” and every attempt to force children into “modern” ideas of families, e.g., same-sex parenting, ends up “victimizing” children.

”So regardless of the ways we are trying to technologically tinker with kids, regardless of the number of times we repeat ‘Love makes a family,’ regardless of what five Supreme Court justices have to say about the definition of marriage, children are – and will always be – the same,” she stated.

“They come from a man and woman. They need that man and woman. They have a right to that man and woman. And all of our conversations about marriage and family will either conform to that truth or victimize children. Those are the only two options.”

Pray for an end to IVF and the protection of human embryos: Join our prayer pledge

