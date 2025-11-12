EXCLUSIVE: Antifa activists disrupt pro-life vigil for Charlie Kirk in the UK

(LifeSiteNews) — Far-left protestors have disrupted a peaceful vigil for Charlie Kirk organized by the Manchester pro-life society.

On November 10, the pro-life student organization held a vigil in front of the University of Manchester, England, to honor Charlie Kirk and his contributions to the pro-life cause and freedom of speech. Over one hundred counter-protestors showed up, aggressively chanting pro-abortion slogans to drown out the speaker at the event.

Lois McLatchie Miller from ADF International was speaking at the event, while the protestors were trying to drown her out while screaming “shame on you” and “F*** you,” and holding up signs that read “Destroy pro-life Soc” and “Feminists fight Fascism.” Some of the protestors were carrying flags of the left-wing extremist group Antifa, which was designated a terrorist organization by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“We were outnumbered 10-1,” McLatchie Miller wrote on X. “[About] 20 gathered to remember Charlie and to hear my speech about keeping conversations open on campus. [About] 120 gathered to drown us out – dressing up depicting the murder – yelling that abortion is their salvation. I know which side I’d rather be on.”

The leader of the Manchester pro-life society, Inge-Maria Botha, told LifeSiteNews that some of the protestors threw water bottles and cigarette stumps at the pro-lifers.

At one point, one person from the far-left mob stole a poster of Charlie Kirk and ripped it up, with someone holding up his head as if beheaded. Botha said that one of the protesters was dressed as Kirk with a bullet wound in his neck, apparently mocking the death of the 31-year-old father of two small children.

Antifa protestors disrupt a Charlie Kirk memorial event at Manchester University, stealing a poster of Charlie and ripping it to shreds. Later, they held his head up – as if beheaded. The free speech crisis at British universities is crippling. 👇 pic.twitter.com/uHWbs4jGoN — Lois McLatchie Miller (@LoisMcLatch) November 11, 2025

“It’s never okay to murder someone,” Botha told LifeSiteNews. “Violence cannot become the norm. Be that in these protests or in Kirk’s assassination. No one has the autonomy to take someone else’s life away or threaten others with violence – that is what killing is.”

“Be that for Charlie Kirk, or the unborn children who fall victim to abortion; they are humans and deserve to live – no one should have the ability to take that away from them. And I cannot comprehend how anyone can celebrate the murder of a husband and father, no matter if he had different ideologies to yourself. Just like the unborn, his life was cut short violently, and it is an extremely tragic moment in history.”

The leader of the Manchester pro-life group said that the protestors surrounded them and that they had to be escorted away by police after the event, while the pro-abortion mob tried to get to them.

Botha encouraged pro-lifers not to be afraid of backlash and to stay active, engaging in private conversations if the opportunity presents itself.

”When an individual knows you’re pro-life and they come up to you and they’re able to have those conversations, it just opens the debate up,” she said. “So, I would highly encourage people to get vocal about being pro-life.”

