EXCLUSIVE: Archbishop Viganò won’t ‘elaborate further’ for now on Pope Francis abuse accusations

When asked to elaborate on his Wednesday comments in which he accused Pope Francis of having committed the 'same abuses' as ex-Cardinal McCarrick, Viganò told LifeSiteNews that 'for the moment I don’t intend to elaborate further.'

(LifeSiteNews) — In exclusive comments to LifeSiteNews, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò said “for the moment I don’t intend to elaborate further,” when asked about his Wednesday social media post in which he accused Pope Francis of committing the “same abuses” as the notorious, now-laicized Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, on Wednesday, former U.S. apostolic nuncio Viganò published a post on X, formerly Twitter, in which he accused Francis of having committed the “same abuses” as McCarrick when Francis was serving as the Master of Novices of the Society of Jesus in Argentina.

When asked to elaborate on these comments, Viganò told LifeSiteNews that “for the moment I don’t intend to elaborate further.”

In his initial post, Viganò did not bring forth any evidence related to the allegation, merely stating that he was reportedly told this information by one of Francis’ former novices.

The lack of evidence presented in Viganò’s post drew criticism from Catholics, including those who have been critical of Francis.

Eric Sammons, Editor-in-Chief of Crisis Magazine, reacted to Viganò’s post, saying, “[t]o accuse the pope of sexually abusing seminarians without proof is as despicable as the Jesuit priest saying that John Henry Newman was gay.”

“If you have proof, your Excellency, bring it forward. Otherwise, keep your mouth shut,” Sammons concluded.

