EXCLUSIVE: Auron MacIntyre says pro-lifers must ‘get back into the trenches’ to win battles in states

Pro-lifers need to ‘make this case to the American public’ that abortion is gravely evil in order to ‘win the war’ after the reversal of Roe v. Wade, Auron MacIntyre told LifeSiteNews.

LONDON (LifeSiteNews) — Political commentator and Blaze TV host Auron MacIntyre said that pro-lifers need to “get back into the trenches” to have electoral victories at the state level after the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews at the ARC Conference in London, MacIntyre said that pro-lifers need to focus on making the pro-life case in their states to advance the pro-life cause.

Pro-lifers “gotta get back into the trenches” to win at the state level in the U.S. I sat down with @AuronMacintyre for an interview at @arc_forum in February to discuss the Trump administration, pro-life politics and why he is not Catholic (yet😉) pic.twitter.com/zedETq6M7J — Andreas Wailzer (@Andreas_Wailzer) March 5, 2025

“Once you turn these things [ballots on abortions] back over to the states, they didn’t always come up with the answer that you liked,” he said.

“So it’s our job to go in and make the case to these people. It’s our job to go in and once again, now that that opportunity is available, say, ‘Here is the moral case.’”

“I think that’s the hard work that now the pro-life movement has to do if it wants to win battles. It has won the legal battle that allows it to move forward. But now, to win the war, you have to, again, make this case to the American public and in other countries as well.”

He stressed that “you’ve got to get back into the trenches, not just legally, but actually make the cultural case for what you’re trying to do.”

“The legal framework has flipped. You have the ability to make the change.”

“But you still have to make the case electorally,” MacIntyre told LifeSiteNews.

“So now you have the option, but you have to get good at making that case again.”

Trump brings victories for pro-lifers and against the deep state

Addressing pro-lifers’ frustration with Trump’s stance on abortion and IVF, MacIntyre said that while Trump’s rhetoric on the issue is not great, he has brought more victories than other Republican presidents, especially through the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“There have been plenty of pro-life Republicans who have done nothing for pro-life causes, right? They say the rhetoric, they echo the kind of things that pro-lifers want to hear, but when the rubber meets the road, they’re not getting the judges that would overturn Roe.”

Trump, on the other hand, while not being consistent on the life issue himself, has achieved actual victories for the pro-life cause, including the pardoning of pro-life prisoners.

“If you have to choose one, I would prefer the winning over the rhetoric,” MacIntyre said.

The political commentator, who authored the book The Total State: How Liberal Democracies Become Tyrannies, said that while other Republican presidents have worked within the system, Trump “is going after the structure” of the deep state and the managerial class.

The Trump administration’s plan of dismantling the Department of Education would be “huge” since it “has nothing to do with educating children and everything to do with indoctrinating them with leftist ideology and building a patronage network for the left,” MacIntyre said.

Why not Catholic?

When LifeSiteNews asked MacIntyre if he has ever considered becoming a Catholic, he said that he is asked this question quite frequently because of his appreciation of Catholic philosophers.

“I have great respect for many Catholic thinkers, and I take that seriously,” he said, while adding that the Southern Baptist religion is his “roots.”

LifeSite journalist Andreas Wailzer told MacIntyre that LifeSiteNews readers would surely pray for him.

