EXCLUSIVE: Austrian MEP slams EU for moving to treat abortion pill as ‘critical’ drug

‘The logic behind' abortion pills ‘is absurd,' Austrian MEP Gerald Hauser said, arguing that if abortion is considered a 'remedy,' then 'the child is declared to be a disease.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A member of the European Parliament has warned that the EU is pushing mandatory abortion pills under the guise of secure pharmaceutical supply chains.

In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews, Austrian MEP Gerald Hauser from the Freedom Party (FPÖ) addressed the Critical Medicine Act (CMA) that was backed by an overwhelming majority in the European Parliament on January 20.

The CMA aims to provide member states with critical medicines and essential drugs and to secure pharmaceutical supply chains in Europe. The drugs the EU considers “critical,” meaning that shortage of these would cause serious harm, are listed on the “Union list of critical medicines.”

Included on the list are contraceptives and the drug Mifepristone, which is used in chemical abortions.

“At a time of declining birth rates, the EU should be thinking about why fewer and fewer children are being born in Europe, rather than encouraging this trend,” Hauser told LifeSiteNews.

“Classifying an abortion pill as a systemically important drug is cause for concern. This elevates an abortion pill to the status of a ‘critical’ medicine. This is a moral low point and shows the value that the EU still places on protecting life. And it does not stop at symbolic politics: this opens the door to prioritization in procurement and supply, to support programs, and ultimately to stockpiling requirements.”

The CMA could lead to EU subsidies for the abortion pill and force member states to always keep a certain amount in stock. This could also potentially affect countries where most abortions are banned, such as Poland or Malta.

Hauser also criticized the CMA for proposing mandatory stock distribution between member states and for stripping national sovereignty from nations and transferring it to the EU level.

“The motion attempts to include contraceptives and abortion drugs in this category under the guise of ensuring ‘security of supply,’” Hauser stated. “This is ideological and extremely dangerous because it creates the basis for prioritizing and promoting these drugs throughout the EU and ultimately anchoring them in stockpiling and procurement logic.”

“And yes, the logic behind this is absurd: if the ‘effect’ of a supposed ‘remedy’ is abortion, then the child is declared to be a disease. We firmly reject this,” he stressed.

The Freedom Party and other right-wing parties were the only ones to vote against the CMA in Parliament. In contrast, most members of the nominally conservative Christian Democrats voted in favor.

“We in the FPÖ unanimously opposed this because the protection of life, family, and the future are non-negotiable,” the Austrian MEP told LifeSiteNews.

Hauser blasted the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), which is the equivalent of the Christian Democrats in Germany, for voting in favor of the motion despite their official opposition to abortion.

He referred to the ÖVP as “globalists in lederhosen” who pretend to be conservative at home but “in Brussels, they agree to every ideological directive.”

“The citizens’ initiative ‘My Voice, My Choice’ has made it crystal clear: when things get serious, the entire ÖVP delegation ducks away,” Hauser noted. “No resistance, no clear ‘No,’ just silence and going along with the crowd. And those who remain silent pave the way.”

“My Voice, My Choice” is a European Citizens’ Initiative that was approved by the European Parliament in December last year. It calls on the European Commission to create a legal framework for an EU fund that member states who choose to participate in it could use to provide “safe” access to women who lack the financial means to obtain an abortion.

