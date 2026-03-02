EXCLUSIVE: Austrian MP warns churches targeted by ‘left-wing extremists’ across Europe

(LifeSiteNews) — A member of the Austrian Parliament has warned that Christian churches are being targeted by “left-wing extremists and radical Islamists” in an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews.

Norbert Nemeth from the Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ) told LifeSiteNews that he has submitted a parliamentary inquiry regarding discrimination and hostility toward Christians in Austria.

“The inquiry was prompted by the increasing number of religiously and politically motivated incidents against Christians,” Nemeth said. “This is a development that is particularly noticeable in a metropolis such as Vienna.”

The MP referenced a fake bomb threat at a Catholic Mass ahead of the March for Life in Vienna, as well as churches regularly being targeted by anti-Christian graffiti and vandalism.

“A clear picture is emerging, namely that Christian churches, memorial sites, and events are not immune to politically motivated attacks but, on the contrary, are increasingly becoming the target of left-wing extremist and radical Islamist criminals,” he stated.

In its response to the parliamentary inquiry, the Austrian Interior Ministry acknowledged there was an increase in incidents in Christian churches in Austria’s capital: “Based on current knowledge and data, with the exception of the federal state of Vienna, there are no indications or findings in the state police departments of an increase in security-related incidents in churches or Christian memorial sites.”

When asked about the latest report by OIDAC Europe that showed a significant increase in arson attacks against churches in Europe, and 2,211 anti-Christian hate crimes in 2024 overall, Nemeth said: “I believe it is urgently necessary to find out how many anti-Christian crimes are committed in Austria and the European Union. Unfortunately, the data on this is scarce, especially since double standards are applied.”

“While attacks on mosques and synagogues receive widespread media attention, little or nothing is heard about attacks on churches,” the Austrian MP told LifeSiteNews.

“The situation is similar with regard to the criminal offense of denigrating religious teachings. This can be described as a dead letter of the law, but only when it comes to Christian teachings,” he said, implying that denigrating other religions would still be punished.

“I would expect more courage from the representatives of the churches in this regard, rather than burying their heads in the sand.”

EU censorship and relationship with the Trump administration

Asked about the European Union’s online censorship efforts, especially its $140 million fine against Elon Musk’s platform X under the Digital Services Act (DSA), Nemeth said, “The attacks against the platform X clearly bear the hallmarks of political motivation. We, the Freedom Party, strongly reject the EU Commission’s actions against the platform X.”

“The EU Commission obviously has a problem with free citizens expressing uncomfortable opinions critical of the current system and is now attempting to suppress them with such measures,” he told LifeSiteNews. “This constitutes a clear attack on freedom of expression, which we strongly reject. X should remain a platform where free expression is possible and encouraged. It should also be noted that the EU Commission is not the body that should decide what is posted on which platform and by whom.”

“We clearly reject the Digital Services Act,” Nemeth stressed. “It is riddled with vague definitions. For example, it is unclear what exactly constitutes ‘disinformation’ or ‘hate speech.’ Such vague definitions invite political abuse. That is why the DSA is effectively turning out to be an instrument of censorship and control.”

WATCH: WAR on online speech EXPOSED: Europe’s arrests are just beginning

Tensions between EU elites and the Trump administration have been high due to disagreements on free speech, immigration, and Greenland, among other issues. In a partially leaked U.S. security paper, the Trump administration named several European nations, including Austria, as potential conservative partners that could counter the leftist and liberal EU elites. Austria was likely named because of the strength of the right-wing FPÖ, which is currently polling at up to 37 percent of the vote, around 17 points ahead of the second-place Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP).

“The developments of the past decade, marked by uncontrolled mass migration, the CO2 planned economy, the coronavirus measures, and queer ideology, have left deep wounds,” Nemeth told LifeSiteNews.

Regarding a potentially closer alliance with a conservative government in the U.S., he said, “The new U.S. security strategy heralds a new era, not only for the EU, but also for a party such as the FPÖ. For the first time in the Second Republic, the world’s strongest military power views a patriotic party such as the FPÖ not as an accident of history, but as a political and strategic partner.”

