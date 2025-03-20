EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Schneider says elites use mass migration to destroy Europe’s Christian identity

Kazakhstan’s Bishop Athanasius Schneider warns mass migration is a tool to replace Europe’s culture and faith and argues for a ‘new movement … to defend our European values.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Athanasius Schneider has said that global elites are using mass Islamic migration to destroy Europe’s Christian identity.

In an interview conducted in German with LifeSiteNews journalist Andreas Wailzer, Schneider addressed the current migration policy in Western Europe.

The bishop from Kazakhstan acknowledged the general Christian principle of helping those in need but stressed that ”the so-called migration policy that has been going on in Europe for decades is an entirely different matter.”

“It is becoming more and more evident that it is orchestrated by a higher political elite who have a more global objective.”

This goal, Schneider said, is “not primarily to help people, but to change the identity of Europe, of European peoples, through the massive presence of people from a completely different culture.”

“These are mainly followers of Islam first of all, then other cultures that are really shocking, i.e., [not compatible] with European culture, and are therefore used by the higher, more global political elites in Europe as a means for their policy: namely, to radically change the identity of Europe.”

These elites, Schneider stressed, want to “reduce the last remnants of Christian influences in politics and public life more and more” by favoring Muslim immigrants.

“So it is clear that there is a goal behind this. Namely, to strengthen the presence of Islam in Europe and thus at the expense of Christianity, that is quite clear.”

“We can’t be so naive as not to see that; it’s evident, more and more,” he said.

“ We simply must not accept it like this and must clearly call on politicians or people in public life who have influence to come forward and set limits [to migration],” Schneider stated, adding that people should “start a new movement again, at the level of culture, politics, and public life, to defend our European values.”

However, the prelate clarified that traditional European values are not those of the European Union, which are “the values of neo-communism or Freemasonry.”

“But the true European values, the historical ones, are the Christian values that have built up Christian politics and Christian culture.”

“And that is why we should once again promote a healthy patriotism, love for our homeland, and for our historical values of Christian European culture. I think that is our task today,” he concluded.

