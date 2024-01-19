EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Strickland champions ‘sanctity of life’ at 2024 March for Life

'We hear a lot of concern about young people today; it's great to see young people really understanding the truth, and willing to sacrifice for it, to be here out in the cold, just joyful and praying together and walking for the sanctity of life,' Bishop Strickland told LifeSiteNews.

(LifeSiteNews) –– LifeSiteNews caught up with the beloved former bishop of Tyler, Texas, Joseph Strickland, at the 2024 March for Life in Washington, D.C. this Friday.

In an impromptu video recorded by LifeSite’s Louis Knuffke, Strickland praised the large turnout at this year’s march despite the cold and snowy weather, remarking that “the sanctity of life is in all weather and at all times.”

Continuing, Strickland mentioned that he was edified to see how many young people showed up to the march, noting that plenty of young Americans are “dedicated to the sanctity of life” and are really committed to “walking the talk, literally.”

“We hear a lot of concern about young people today; it’s great to see young people really understanding the truth, and willing to sacrifice for it, to be here out in the cold, just joyful and praying together and walking for the sanctity of life,” he added.

