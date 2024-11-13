EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Strickland explains why he called out Pope Francis and other bishops

In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews, Bishop Joseph Strickland explains why he has publicly called out Pope Francis for his denial of the Catholic faith and his fellow bishops for their silence on Francis’ dangerous errors.

(LifeSiteNews) — The following is a transcript of LifeSiteNews CEO and co-founder John-Henry Westen’s interview with Bishop Joseph Strickland on his open letter calling out bishops who have remained silent in the face of Pope Francis’ numerous denials of the Catholic faith. The letter addresses the U.S. bishops during their fall plenary meeting in Baltimore, warning them that God will punish those who do not speak out against the “false messages constantly flowing from the Vatican” under Pope Francis.

John-Henry Westen: Bishop Strickland, it’s so good to talk to you immediately following what I think really will be a historic statement. Let me ask you first, what prompted you to make this statement and to make it now?

Bishop Joseph Strickland: As I’ve said ever since last Tuesday, we have an opportunity, when the country has made a choice politically, that at least opens the door for us to have the possibilities of moving our culture, our nation, the beloved people of God in this nation, closer to the Truth that is Jesus Christ. So I believe that’s a big part of what prompted me, at this moment, to be here.

JHW: Well, very interesting. Now, one of the things with this statement that you just delivered is it can cost you. I mean, you’re making a statement that may very well have all sorts of ramifications for you. Were you not fearful of saying such a thing?

BJS: Well, John-Henry, I think, as people of faith, we have nothing to fear, really, except to lose our inheritance to be children of God and eternal life. So, yeah, there are things in the world that we can lose, but Christ really clearly tells us we have to be willing to lose everything. And I don’t claim to be especially bold or brave, but it’s just very clear to me.

And I tried to say this in the letter, I’m just a normal guy. But the truth is very clear. And when the truth that resonates in our hearts is clear, we don’t really have a lot of options. And, you know, I recognize that maybe it’s risky in terms of the world to speak this truth at this moment and to these men, and to all of the Church, really.

But I feel compelled to do this and trust that, what what do I have to lose? I mean, the martyrs lost their lives but they still are with God in eternity. The trade-off is, you know, nothing compares to the life that God longs for all of us to share in, and that’s why He shared His truth with us.

So, I understand that a lot of people think I’m either crazy or have just really gone off the deep end, as some have said. But I just believe and I hope that more and more of the believers, whether religious or ordained or simply baptized – which, “simply baptized” is huge for all of us, because that’s the doorway to this everlasting life that Christ offers us.

So, in that context, I have to do what the saints have done. They have always been, I mean, they’re saints because they lived the truth, some of them died for it. Many of them lived until they died naturally, but they died to sin and lived to truth. That’s what we’re all called to.

JHW: Amen. One of the things that I think for a lot of people, because things are now so confusing, honestly, many people have lost a sense of what the truth is anymore because of the massive instability. There will be some who will say, “Well, how how does he know that’s the truth? When, you know, the Pope and all the other bishops seem to be along going along for this ride. Maybe this is the new truth.”

We’re in a moment of such utter confusion. How would you respond to people who say, “Well, how do you know this is the truth?”

BJS: The only answer I have, John-Henry, is that I know Jesus Christ, and I don’t know Him nearly as deeply as I should know Him as a successor of the Apostles. The Apostles knew him. They walked with the Lord. And thankfully, I’ve been blessed all these centuries later to walk with the Lord.

I cannot not speak for Him. I can’t be quiet in the face of all this, because I know Him, He’s Truth Incarnate. Knowing Him in the smallest way gives you, I think of the mustard seed image in the Gospel. I’m a mustard seed, but when I know His truth, great things can happen, because He is Truth Incarnate and He guides us to the Father – the only path to the Father.

So that’s all I know. I don’t have any special revelation. I simply have revelation. I have the revelation that is Jesus Christ and knowing Him, spending time with Him. This morning I had Mass and had the opportunity for an hour of adoration with the Lord, and He’s really there, Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity. For those of us who believe and know, that’s the truth.

Then what else can we do except speak for Him and know that, yeah, the vast majority of the world says you’re wrong. “Oh, truth is changing.” But if you know Jesus Christ, you know He died because truth doesn’t change. Truth is everlasting. Truth is God.

JHW: I should ask you this, obviously, you feel He called you to give this message and you feel called that He gave you this message for now?

BJS: Absolutely. And the only answer I have to that John-Henry is, it really hit me between the eyes many years ago, not immediately when I became a bishop, but thankfully it didn’t take too long to wake up and realize, I’m a what? I’m a successor of the Apostles? If you really take that seriously, it’s like believing bread and wine becomes the Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity of Christ.

To believe the Church that Christ established is with us now and that we have modern-day Apostles that are successors of the original faithful eleven, and if that really hits you, then you’ve got to act. And that’s what I’ve been doing for several years now, and I’m grateful to have the the strength of faith. It’s not as strong as it needs to be, and I want it to grow stronger, but it’s strong enough to be able to say, sure, you can remove me from the diocese.

You can tell me to be quiet, but I can’t be quiet. I can’t stop speaking this – and let me emphasize, it’s a beautiful, glorious, wondrous truth. The good, the true, and the beautiful is God. The good, the true, and the beautiful is Incarnate among us. And Jesus Christ has not left us. He is with us now, and the world acts as if, and sadly too many in the leadership of the Church act as if Jesus Christ is a distant memory, and we need to create our own truth to make the world work.

The world will work when we come back to the truth that Christ has revealed. And until then, the wars, the divisions, the breakdown of family, all the problems will continue to grow exponentially because we’re not following the truth. That’s the most devastating reality. When we turn from the truth, we turn toward our own destruction.

JHW: Amen. Well, Bishop Strickland, on behalf of, honestly, millions of families who have been so tormented by the confusion that’s been coming from Rome, I want to thank you for this historic statement that I think will be of benefit not only to us families, but to the whole Church, and may our Lord see to it that the words He’s inspired you with reach the conclusion He wishes for them to have.

Thank you, thank you, thank you and may God bless you.

BJS: Thank you. God bless you.

JHW: And I would love it if you could give all of our viewers your apostolic blessing.

Almighty God, we ask your blessing for every soul that happens to see these words that I’ve shared from my heart, that all of us may awaken to this wondrous truth that we know in Jesus Christ and joyfully go forward with whatever darkness we face. Strengthen us, Lord and your Holy Spirit, with the saints inspiring us and the great Queen of Saints, the Immaculate Virgin Mary, praying for us through Her Immaculate Heart to live more deeply in the Sacred Heart of Your Son, Incarnate Truth.

And we ask this blessing in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

JHW: Amen. Thank you, Bishop Strickland. May God bless you. Our prayers are with you.

BJS: God bless.

