EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal Müller says Pope Leo XIV’s election was the work of the Holy Spirit

‘You have to wonder why this decision was able to emerge so quickly from such a heterogeneous college,’ Cardinal Müller said about Pope Leo XIV’s election, crediting it to the Holy Spirit.

In an interview conducted in German with LifeSiteNews journalist Andreas Wailzer, Cardinal Müller recalled his participation in the conclave that elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as Pope Leo XIV.

“Despite the predicted partisan fights, it all happened in 24 hours,” he said. “That shows that there was a great deal of unanimity, that it was not possible to push a candidate, but that someone who was relatively unknown to the public was elected so quickly.”

“You can only really understand this if you are a Christian believer and believe in the Holy Spirit, i.e., in the work of grace,” the cardinal said.

Cardinal Müller reiterated his belief that the Holy Spirit was at work during the conclave by stressing the cardinals’ heterogeneity and unfamiliarity and the fact that they nevertheless agreed on a candidate so quickly.

“After all, the [College of Cardinals] was set up so heterogeneously by the will of Pope Francis that all nations and languages – some of them couldn’t speak Italian or even English – were represented, so you have to wonder why this decision was able to emerge so quickly from such a heterogeneous college.”

”That’s because we think like Catholics; we think about the good of the Church.”

The former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith stressed that the Church must not be viewed in “purely political categories” and as an institution that is about power.

“On the contrary, the Church as a whole, the Gospel, should also be critical of our politicians and lead them beyond the mere exercise of power, opening up a sense of sharpening the conscience that politics is there to promote the common good of all citizens and thus, in the overall context of the world, for the human family,” he stated.

Pope Leo XIV and JD Vance

Cardinal Müller told LifeSiteNews that, as the first American pope, Leo may have “better approach, perhaps also to Trump or to the American administration or to both parties,” as well “to American society,” which could have “a positive effect.”

He said that Leo and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who is a practicing Catholic, have a “common Catholic basis in order to recognize the responsibility” of the United States with its “enormous military and political power.”

Cardinal Müller implied that Leo and Vance would get along well. However, the pope, when he was a bishop, had criticized Trump and Vance for their more restrictive immigration policy, showing a possible point of contention in the future.

Will Pope Leo bring unity to the Church?

The German prelate said that Pope Leo “will certainly contribute to greater unity and reduce unnecessary conflicts.”

Cardinal Müller specifically mentioned the restriction of the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) as an instance of “unnecessary conflict” introduced by Pope Francis.

”The unity of the Church exists in matters of faith, in the liturgical sacramental life, but not simply in external discipline, which is also important, but as we say at home, you have to be able to give a little now and then,” he stated, implying that the TLM should not be restricted.

“You also have to be pastorally wise and adapt to the situation and the mentality of the people. And I believe that he brings this foresight to the table, that the focus is on what is crucial, but that there are no tensions or divisions on secondary issues.”

