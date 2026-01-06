EXCLUSIVE: Catholic speaker Jason Evert discusses his son’s miraculous healing from cancer

Stunned doctors found that cancerous masses in Jason Evert’s son John Paul had inexplicably liquified after a group of Franciscan friars prayed over him, asking God that his cancer be ‘melted.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Catholic speaker Jason Evert spoke with LifeSite editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen about the unexpected, miraculous healing of his 21-year-old son after he had been diagnosed with cancer, in an exclusive interview.

Evert, a prominent Catholic chastity speaker, described receiving the heartbreaking news that John Paul, his oldest son, had been diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma on Christmas Eve and would need to undergo chemotherapy and other treatment. But, after thousands of faithful offered prayers for him as he began treatment, including a group of Franciscan friars who prayed for the cancer to be “melted” in the hospital, a biopsy that stunned the doctors showed no cancer present, but instead a highly treatable fungal infection.

Remarkably, during surgery after the doctors had revised their diagnosis, they noticed that the growth masses that had previously been found near his chest and collarbone had liquified.

“We just started storming Heaven of just getting on social media, asking everyone imaginable to pray, and then we asked the Franciscan Friars of the Holy Spirit… to come pray over John Paul, and they came to the hospital room,” Evert said. “The friars started praying over him… with this authority and boldness, that was really humbling to me, and they just rolled in there… (praying) ‘God, we renounce the spirit of cancer, and we rebuke this cancer, and we ask that it be melted.'”

Evert noted that he and his wife, Crystalina, had shared posts about the friars praying across social media, and spread awareness of John Paul’s illness through various Catholic sites, to increase prayers for their son. Just a few days after the friars had prayed over John Paul, the doctors performed the biopsy that showed that there was no cancer present.

“The oncologist came in, and… they were just perplexed, and they said, ‘Well, we need to reverse our diagnosis, the initial diagnosis must not have been correct, because John Paul has what appears to be no cancer,'” he recalled. “And the pathology reports came in, and turned out that initial diagnosis of 99 percent cancer is not the fact (but) he does have a fungal infection, that he’s going to need to have treated, but (that’s) a heck of a lot easier than with chemotherapy.”

“When (the doctors) cut open the mass there, it was liquefied, and that just kind of hit me, because I remember the friar (said), ‘We pray this be melted.'”

Later in the interview, Evert also told Westen how, from the beginning of the initial cancer diagnosis, he and his wife had to offer their sufferings to God, knowing that He would bring glory out of the situation regardless of what would happen.

“I told (Crystalina), and she just broke down in tears, and we hugged, and the first thing that came out of her mouth was, ‘Glory be to the Father, to the Son, to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be world without end, Amen,'” he said. “I (thought), ‘Wow, I picked the right person to go to war with,’… May God be glorified in this, and whatever the outcome may be.'”

“We asked for a miracle, but to be thrust into this, and have God’s providence work through it, I have so much peace at it, because it’s all Him, I have nothing to do with this whole thing,” he added. “I was just kind of a witness to the whole thing, along with my wife, and now the whole world, but… her prayer from the beginning (was), that God would be glorified through this, and it’s remarkable how much more work He can do when we just let Him, instead of trying to grasp and do everything on our own.”

Around the same time as John Paul’s diagnosis, Catholic influencer Paul Kim, who is known for sharing Catholic truths through social media, had shared that his five-year-old son Micah had been suffering from a “severe” case of the flu and was taken to the hospital.

Kim and several notable Catholics, including the Everts, had spread the news, urging the faithful to pray for a miracle. The Kim family received an outpouring of support from Catholics and non-Catholics alike, with even mainstream media outlets reporting on the case.

Tragically, Micah was soon placed on life support after an MRI showed extensive brain damage, and Kim announced on New Year’s Day that he had passed away a day earlier.

“Micah Joseph is beginning the new year basking in the never-ending glory, love, and peace of God,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Micah has been very busy already, as I see the Lord using him and sending him on missions to bring millions of people closer to God.”

