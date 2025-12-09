EXCLUSIVE: Catholics hold Rosary rally of reparation outside Vienna’s blasphemous art exhibit

The rally was organized against a blasphemous, state-funded art exhibition in Vienna that mocks Jesus Christ and the Blessed Virgin Mary.

(LifeSiteNews) — Catholics held a Rosary rally on Monday in front of a blasphemous art exhibit in Vienna as a public act of reparation for the offense against God.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, a blasphemous, state-funded art exhibition in Vienna has caused an outcry from faithful Catholics for mocking Jesus Christ and the Blessed Virgin Mary.

RELATED: Catholics demand removal of ‘blasphemous’ Vienna exhibit mocking Jesus, Our Lady

The title of the exhibition, “You shall make for yourself an image,” is an inversion of God’s command found in Sacred Scripture to “not make to thyself a graven thing, nor the likeness of anything that is in heaven above” (Exodus 20:4).

The sacrilegious feature image of the display, prominently shown at the entrance of the “Künstlerhaus” in Vienna, is meant to depict the Blessed Virgin Mary as a bearded man holding a child.

Several chapters of the TFP (Tradition, Family and Property) from around the world gathered in Vienna to hold a Rosary rally in front of the Künstlerhaus as an act of public reparation.

The rally took place on December 8, the feast of the Immaculate Conception. Gabriel Zeymer from the Austrian TFP told LifeSiteNews that the date was chosen on purpose in honor of the Blessed Virgin, who is mocked in this display. Zeymer said the exhibition is held from shortly before Advent until after Christmas time. He noted that the dates were likely chosen deliberately during a time when Catholics honor Jesus Christ and his Blessed Mother.

Zeymer said Catholics from many different countries joined the rally, including one person from the Czech Republic who drove three hours to get there. Four members of the American TFP flew in from the U.S. to take part.

During the Rosary rally that lasted about an hour, Jon Paul Fabrizio, a member of TFP from the U.S., gave a speech in which he admonished the “vile, unspeakable blasphemy” on display in the Vienna art exhibition.

“Vienna is one of the most important cities in the world and has a history of defending the rights of the Church throughout history,” he said. “That’s why a blasphemy here in Vienna is especially grave and represents an attack not only on the Catholics here in Austria but an attack on Catholics around the world.”

“When the honor of God and Our Lady is attacked, we need to make reparation,” he stated, explaining that “public sin requires public reparation.”

“The final goal of blasphemy is to normalize irreverence towards the Holy Name of God,” Fabrizio continued. “The worst thing that can happen is allowing a blasphemy to pass without public outcry. Once we reach this point, blasphemy is normalized, and the other side wins.”

The TFP collected more than 26,000 signatures through three different petitions, asking Tanja Prušnik, the president of Künstlerhaus Association, to remove the exhibit immediately.

Members of TFP Student Action Europe led the recitation of the rosary in German, the local language.

The participants sang the Salve Regina, the Creed, and a traditional Austrian hymn.

A man who came from the building where the art exhibition was held attempted to disrupt the prayers by loudly hitting a trash can, but he was swiftly removed by security. Another man violently screamed at the gathering from the other side of the street.

Many of the participants approached the statue of Our Lady of Fatima, which was erected in the middle of the rosary rally, to pay homage to the Blessed Virgin.

At the conclusion of Fabrizio’s speech, he said, “We will pray, and we will act, until blasphemy has no place here in Austria, or in the entire world!”

