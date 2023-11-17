EXCLUSIVE: Cdl. Müller says Synod was ‘steered’ to push acceptance of LGBT issues, female deacons

'So, these topics that were highlighted at the German synod also came up again and again in international preliminary discussions,' Cardinal Müller said.

Editor’s note: LifeSiteNews journalists Maike Hickson and Andreas Wailzer conducted the interview with Cardinal Gerhard Müller in German and translated his words into English.

(LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Gerhard Müller has said that it seemed like the Synod on Synodality was designed by some of its promotors to go in a “certain direction,” namely, the acceptance of the female diaconate and LGBT issues.

In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews, Müller expounded on his view of the Synod that he attended as a participant.

Müller said that “one rather had the impression that everything was steered in a certain direction because among the invited participants – apart from those who were elected by bishops’ conferences… – people were deliberately chosen who are somehow close to LGBT, who are in favor of the diaconate of women, or who say lay people must be involved in the ‘leadership,’ in the ‘power.’”

However, the organizers officially denied that the Synod was designed in such a way, Müller noted.

“So, these topics that were highlighted at the German synod also came up again and again in international preliminary discussions,” the cardinal said.

According to the German Cardinal, these issues are based on the assumption “that the Church is somehow old-fashioned and must go with the times, and we must then refurnish the Church with these contemporary ideologies.”

Müller stressed that many in the hierarchy are unable to understand that the ideology behind some proponents of the Synod is aimed at undermining marriage and the family under the pretense of being “pastoral.”

“Few [are] are able to analyze that this is not about individuals being accompanied pastorally, but that it is actually about, in an anti-Christian manner, ideologically destroying the family, destroying marriage,” Müller told LifeSiteNews. “Because if you relativize it and call every possible union marriage, what is marriage then? If you say A equals B, what then is A? And that’s the point.”

Addressing the Vatican’s endorsement of globalist politics, e.g., during the COVID crisis, Müller said he believes many bishops are naïve. Instead of having a differentiated discussion, they are trying to avoid taking a clear position or a necessary confrontation.

“The way our people are wired, including many bishops, most of them are rather credulous or naïve,” he stated. “When they are approached emotionally and touched by that emotion, they think that is pastoral.”

“There are not many clear thinkers who look behind the scenes. They think you can make a few compromises. They no longer even know who is behind these things internationally.”

Müller named the so-called philanthropic foundations as part of the international players influencing global politics. He pointed out that it is ridiculous that people are labeled “anti-Semites” for criticizing George Soros.

“People are so naive about it. The Davos [World Economic] Forum billionaires…they only want what’s good for the world. And the globalists only want everyone to be protected from diseases through vaccinations,” Müller said in a sarcastic tone.

“People don’t want to see that the globalists are only interested in making a lot of money from mass vaccinations, that they are pursuing completely different goals. But they [the naïve people] want to have a harmonious view of the world. This confrontation… nobody really likes that.”

The German cardinal went on to say that globalist elites are not legitimate rulers of the world and that they are using their “philanthropy” as a propaganda tool.

“Objectively, it’s quite clear: it can’t be right that 1% of the world’s population owns everything and the rest virtually nothing,” he said. “Even if they come across as philanthropic. Unfortunately, it’s just a facade and propaganda. And none of these people are democratically legitimized in a constitutional state; they are not elected.”

According to Catholic social teaching, everyone has the right to a dignified life, Müller noted.

The German cardinal lamented the “low theological level” at the Synod on Synodality, which he thought was deliberate.

“[Theologians] were equated with the Pharisees, scribes, and high priests, although Christian theology has nothing to do with them. [Christian theology] is not scribalism or a Pharisaical party but serves to interpret the word of God and defend it logically and rationally. You can’t say that Augustine, Basil the Great, Thomas Aquinas, or John-Henry Newman were all just vain peacocks.”

“It is not the intellect, which is a gift from God, that is at fault, but the personal attitude. And even less gifted people can be very arrogant, i.e., [these are] two different pairs of boots. [Ed. note: That is, they cannot be compared.] But this is being deliberately confused here just to keep the theological argument flat.”

Cardinal Müller had suggestions on why the final document of the synod turned out to be “tamer” than expected.

“Well… perhaps because there was already some criticism, not just expressed publicly, but in the coffee breaks [during the Synod]. There were also some bishops with theological expertise who threw up their hands at the [low theological] level that prevailed.”

In this respect, Müller said that the resistance of the Synod critics “was worth it.”

