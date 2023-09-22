EXCLUSIVE: Civil servant accuses Trudeau gov’t of ‘genocide’ in court filing over COVID jab mandate

'The Labor Relations and Employment Board’s refusal to acknowledge the reality that experimental genetic therapies have been incorrectly referred to as vaccines is indicative of the ongoing coverup and suppression of reality that enables these criminal acts to continue.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A Canadian civil servant is suing his public sector labor union for going along with what he calls the “premeditated murder and genocide” perpetrated by the Government of Canada when it mandated all federal employees receive the experimental COVID-19 injections.

On September 11, O’Neil Brooke, a Canadian civil servant, filed a lawsuit with the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board against his union, the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC), after he was put on leave without pay during the COVID-19 so-called pandemic for refusing to take the experimental injections.

“The Government of Canada has been engaged in the pre-meditated murder and genocide of Canadian citizens,” the lawsuit sent exclusively to LifeSiteNews reads. “PIPSC has been acting as a willing and eager accomplice to these crimes.”

“It is entirely possible that the Department of Justice is also compromised and is also a willing and eager accomplice to pre-meditated murder and genocide,” the lawsuit continues. “The Labor Relations and Employment Board’s refusal to acknowledge the reality that experimental genetic therapies have been incorrectly referred to as vaccines is indicative of the ongoing coverup and suppression of reality that enables these criminal acts to continue.”

“This action will expose the Labor Relations and Employment Board for what it is,” it added. “The wheels of justice may turn slowly, but they grind very finely.”

Abandoned by his union

In August 2021, the Canadian government announced mandatory vaccination from COVID for all federal workers. Brooke promptly approached his union, the PIPSC, but was told that the union cannot help him unless he has a valid religious exemption from his employer.

In fact, in addition to refusing to represent Brooke, in September 2021, the PIPSC announced, “As the union representing the scientists who approved the COVID vaccines, PIPSC welcomes all efforts to increase vaccination coverage in Canada.”

Brooke, a Christian, went through the process with his employer of seeking a religious exception but was denied. In December 2021, Brooke was placed on unpaid leave. While he is currently still employed by the federal government, as the vaccine mandate has since been lifted, Brooke has decided to push his case forward.

The process has begun

Brooke, who is representing himself, has already appeared before the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board to argue his case in a semi-judicial process with an adjudicator.

Brooke was forced to take his case to the labor board and not civil court because as a member of the PIPSC, he is not allowed to take his employer to court unless his union represents him.

The role of the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board is it determine if the case can proceed.

Brooke was successful in convincing the adjudicator of the board that his case is worthy of a trial through the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board. Therefore, his case will be heard in 2024 for 4 days. After this case, the adjudicator will determine if the union acted correctly by deciding not to represent Brooke.

‘Premeditated murder and genocide’

In the lawsuit, Brooke points out that even pro-vaccine institutions such as the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) admit that “Fully vaccinated people with Delta variant breakthrough infections can spread the virus to others,” which scientifically undermines the justification for mandates.

He further provided evidence that the COVID vaccines are neither safe nor effective, including documents from Pfizer showing overwhelming side effects related to the jabs.

According to Brooke’s documents, the PIPSC claimed that the vaccine mandate came from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and that the union was powerless to change the policy.

Brooke responded by alleging that the PIPSC “used its power as bargaining agent to coerce medical employees into experimentation,” instead of fighting for their members.

“In this case we are dealing with an agent that has failed in their responsibilities so badly that their principals have been discriminated against, vilified, suffered grievous bodily injuries and some have died,” he continued.

“PIPSC leadership has hijacked the apparatus of the union and directed it to operate in such a way as to disadvantage and punish members for political and ideological reasons,” Brooke insisted.

