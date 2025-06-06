EXCLUSIVE: Company that flew massive Sacred Heart flag releases epic anniversary video

'It's important to share the truth because the Catholic Faith is being attacked more than anything else because it’s the building block of society,' Nicholas Brueggemann told LifeSite.

(LifeSiteNews) — The company that flew the largest Sacred Heart flag in the world last June has been witnessing to the truth by installing different Catholic flags on its property every month over the past year.

In June 2024, the Kentucky-based Bavarian Waste company made headlines for flying a 30 foot tall by 50 foot wide flag with the Sacred Heart printed on it. The flag was made by TradFlags.com,

Bavarian is owned by James “Jim” Brueggemann, a devout Catholic who attends the Latin Mass. His family has operated the company since 1901. Bavarian’s website explicitly states that its mission is to “promote the reign of Christ the King throughout society.”

READ: EXCLUSIVE: Here is the company flying that enormous Sacred Heart flag

This week, Bavarian released a video celebrating the different flags it has flown every month from June 2024 to May 2025.

Bavarian Site Manager Nicholas Brueggemann explained to LifeSiteNews via email the reasons why Bavarian undertook the unique initiative.

“We live our Faith daily and we want to share with the world the love that we have for our Catholic Faith,” he said. “We hope to touch others who see the flag when driving by and also want to constantly remind all of us at Bavarian that it’s a battle every day to stay in the state of grace in this world in which we live.”

Brueggemann added that, “with Jesus and Mary the fight becomes easier. At the end of the day, it’s a battle between good and evil. There is no middle ground.”

For Catholics, June is the month dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Pro-LGBT forces have attempted to co-opt the month by referring to it as “Pride Month.”

A columnist for The Hill previously called Bavarian’s Sacred Heart flag a “Christian right-wing symbol used to protest Pride.”

The flags raised by Bavarian on its property over the last year include:

June 2024: Sacred Heart of Jesus

July 2024: Precious Blood of Jesus

August 2024: Immaculate Heart of Mary

September 2024: Seven Sorrows of Mary

October 2024: Our Lady of the Rosary

November 2024: Holy Souls in Purgatory

December 2024: Immaculate Conception

January 2025: Holy Names of Jesus

February 2025: The Holy Family

March 2025: St. Joseph

April 2025: The Most Blessed Sacrament

May 2025: The Blessed Mother Mary

Brueggemann further told LifeSite that it is necessity to witness to Christ in these times.

“We find that today more than ever it’s important to share the truth because the Catholic Faith is being attacked more than anything else because it’s the building block of society. As a business sharing our love for the Catholic Faith, we hope that others will have the courage to do the same. Viva Cristo Rey!”

Share











