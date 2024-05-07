EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Trozzi attributes Ontario’s spike in reproductives diseases to COVID jab rollout

Dr. Trozzi explained to LifeSiteNews that the spike in reproductive diseases in Ontario coincides with 'the 2021 rollout of the forced, toxic, spike-protein-producing, genetic injections' mislabeled as 'safe and effective COVID vaccines.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Ontario pro-freedom Dr. Mark Trozzi has attributed Ontario’s spike in reproductive diseases to the rollout of the experimental COVID vaccines.

In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews, Dr. Trozzi, who has been targeted for speaking out against the COVID narrative, explained that the recent spike in reproductive diseases in Ontario can “definitely” be traced back to the COVID vaccine rollout.

“We knew long ago that birth rates drop dramatically 9 months after the injection rollout in any country with women of reproductive age,” he revealed.

“Injected males’ testicles show spike protein poisoning and dramatically reduced sperm counts,” he continued.

Trozzi also warned that the vaccines will have a long-term effect on Canada’s birth rate.

Trozzi’s comments were based off of data from the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP), which was obtained by a Freedom of Information request, and recorded all of Ontarians’ non-emergency healthcare diagnoses claimed through the province’s insurance program between January 2015 and December 2022.

Notably, the data revealed a spike in reproductive irregularities and diseases beginning in 2021, which coincides with the rollout of the experimental COVID vaccine.

According to Ontario government data, over eight-five percent of Ontario residents had received two doses of the COVID shot and about fifty percent had received a third dose by March 30, 2022.

Since the 2021 rollout, reproductive diseases for men drastically increased as orchitis (inflamed testicles) more than doubled, while male infertility in the form of low and absent sperm counts more than doubled.

Similarly, inflammatory conditions of female reproductive organs more than doubled, disorders of menstruation- more than doubled, menopause and post-menopausal bleeding diagnoses increased by more than 2 ½ times, “other” disorders of female genital organs increased by more than 2 ½ times, missed miscarriage more than doubled, and incomplete miscarriage more than doubled.

“This was predictable,” Trozzi declared. “It is truly criminal that the College of Physicians and Surgeons, the federal Ministry of Health, and Provincial ministries of health were completely negligent or incompetent in that they issued no warning, but chanted ‘safe and effective’, and even have and continue to have the audacity to persecute the good doctors, nurses, and scientist who have taken action to fill the gap , warn and protect the population.”

The Ontario data comes as a Statistics Canada report revealed that deaths from COVID-19 and “unspecified causes” rose after the release of the so-called “safe and effective” jabs.

LifeSiteNews has published an extensive amount of research on the dangers of receiving the experimental COVID mRNA jabs, which include heart damage and blood clots.

The mRNA shots have also been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

