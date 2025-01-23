EXCLUSIVE: Trump to address March for Life via video

An aide with direct access to the Trump team told LifeSiteNews Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen Thursday that Trump is expected to address the massive pro-life rally via video tomorrow.

(LifeSiteNews) –– U.S. President Donald Trump will address the March for Life taking place in Washington, D.C. on Friday via video, LifeSiteNews has learned.

An aide with direct access to the Trump team told LifeSiteNews Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen Thursday that Trump is expected to address the massive pro-life rally via video tomorrow.

The news of Trump’s video address comes after it was announced that Vice President JD Vance will be speaking at the rally in person.

LifeSiteNews will be on the ground to cover the entire event.

This story is developing…

Share











