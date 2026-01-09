EXCLUSIVE: Eduard Habsburg on why having large families is ‘the greatest gift’ to the world

In an exclusive interview, the former Hungarian ambassador to the Holy See explains why large, faithful families are the antidote to our broken world.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Hungarian Ambassador to the Holy See Eduard Habsburg’s newest books tries to give readers a guide on how to have a large, wholesome family in today’s anti-family Western World.

In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews, Habsburg talked about his latest book, Building a Wholesome Family in a Broken World, in which he gives tips to young singles and married couples on how to go about founding a family. Throughout the book, he draws on examples from his own life of being married for over 30 years and having six children, as well as the lives of his royal ancestors.

Eduard Habsburg-Lothringen is the great-great-great-grandson of Franz Joseph I., who was emperor of the Austro-Hungarian Empire from 1848 until his death in 1916. Habsburg is an author, script writer, and served as Hungary’s ambassador to the Holy See from 2015 to 2025.

“Having lots of children is the greatest gift that spouses can make to each other, to their children, and also to society,” he told LifeSiteNews.

Read the full interview with Eduard Habsburg below.

LifeSiteNews: Dear Archduke Eduard Habsburg, thank you for taking the time for this interview with LifeSiteNews. Your latest book is called Building a Wholesome Family in a Broken World. What is the book about, and why did you decide to write it?

Archduke Eduard Habsburg: For several years, I have been a scriptwriter, and there is one very famous suggestion given to young scriptwriters: “Write what you know.” What do I know a lot about, apart from Holy See politics (and monster movies)? Why, family of course. Over 30 years I’ve been blessed with a wonderful wife, six children and in the meanwhile two grandchildren. Marriage was the greatest decision, the greatest experience of my life.

At the same time, I noticed that most people around me don’t have the same experience in their married lives. Many young people don’t even seem to know how to go about finding the perfect spouse or founding a happy and wholesome family. So I decided to write a book to help all these people.

LSN: Why do you think it is so important to live chastely before one marries and has kids?

EH: Living chastely before and during marriage is a key ingredient of a happy and long-term, fulfilling marriage. Of course, I am aware that this has become even more difficult today than perhaps ever in history. We are under original sin and broken human beings, but for each of us, the fight for a chaste life should begin ever again. It will enable you to be faithful to your spouse and love him or her for all your life. My father used to say: “Why would you be faithful to your wife in your marriage if you haven’t been before your marriage?” And one last word – don’t, just don’t cohabitate before marriage. Wait for the sacrament to enable you to truly come together.

LSN: Many young Catholics (and non-Catholics) would love to find a spouse, but find it very difficult. Do you recommend Catholic dating apps or other means to find a spouse?

EH: This is a very good question. The kind of spouse I suggest is not exactly easy to find. You won’t find somebody with a deep and lived faith, a desire for a large family, a chaste lifestyle in the pub around the corner, or necessarily even in your neighborhood. Still, these are the cornerstones if you want a happy and wholesome family. Catholic dating apps can be a great help. I personally know couples who met on dating apps and are very happy with each other. Another thing I suggest is to go to parishes, pilgrimages, and prayer events where young people go. But I know it is not easy.

LSN: Our world is full of dangers for us Catholics and especially for our children. Aggressively secular school curricula, LGBT ideology, pornography, and drugs, to name just a few. How can we best protect our children, especially if homeschooling is not available due to legal bans or other circumstances?

EH: You are right that school is probably the place where our children are most inundated with all the bad elements that are bound to lead them astray. I have had very good experiences with homeschooling, but if this is not an option, at least try to find a Catholic school that is Catholic and not “Catholic.” More importantly, you have to begin very early to talk about all essential topics with your children. Make sure they have the right ideas about family, dating, friendship, and consumerism before they come to school. In all of this, it’s very helpful to have a large family and many children. That way, the peer group of your children will be their siblings – and not the pressure groups in school.

LSN: Common worldly wisdom tells us not to have more than two children. Why do you advocate for people to have large families?

EH: I know it sounds like total madness in today’s world, but I believe the answer to all relationship and marriage problems, and to most of the ills of our current society, would be numerous families. Having lots of children is the greatest gift that spouses can make to each other, to their children, and also to society. Just one example, a numerous family is the place where you learn to share and care, to look after the weaker members of society.

Incidentally, this is the way everybody thought for millennia. Now we have decided about 60 years ago that one-and-a-half children is the right number for a family, because somehow we are so much wiser and more intelligent than all of our ancestors who were supposedly stupid.

And look where that brought us.

LSN: One of the most challenging burdens for Catholic men is providing for their families. Even those who want to have large families often feel they cannot afford it, especially on a single income. Housing prices have risen sharply in most countries, as have prices for everyday goods. When both parents have to work, there is the danger that children will be raised more by the school system and their peers, in an oftentimes anti-Christian environment. What is your recommendation for this dilemma that many young families face today?

EH: You are putting the finger on the greatest fear of most people when it comes to having lots of children. My most important recommendation is to have this conversation about a large family fairly early in the courtship process. Do we both have the same vision of family? Are we both ready for the sacrifices that a large family will entail? Are we ready to change address, workplace, and even friends to be able to have a large family? I’m of the old-fashioned conviction that, at least while the children are small, one parent, and I believe it is the mother, should remain at home. All of this can put a burden on a young family. But I also believe that “Deus providebit.” God won’t abandon his courageous families.

LSN: Throughout the book, you often mention examples of historic Habsburg family members who lived these traditional Catholic family values. What are some of the examples, and what can we learn from them? Most of us, including the Habsburgs today, don’t have the resources of a ruling dynasty. Can we still really learn from them today?

EH: Over 850 years, our family had its share of good Catholic rulers, one Blessed emperor, one Venerable nun, and quite some middle-of-the-road Habsburgs. And unfortunately, some rather black sheep, thankfully few. I believe most of the Habsburg rulers tried to let their faith color their work and their family life – that’s something everyone can do, even if you are not an emperor. I noticed researching this volume that those Habsburgs best known for having led chaste lives before their marriage had the happiest marriages – pay attention. My favorite story is that even a middling Habsburg like Franz Stefan of Lorraine, husband of Empress Maria Theresia and the only freemason in our family, became a shining example to his children because he showed them the importance of confession. Read that story and copy it.

LSN: What are some of the key lessons you have learned from being married to your wife for 30 years and having six children?

EH: Being married and faithful to the same spouse for over 30 years will give you perfect happiness, something that changing partners and relationships will never ever do. Having a large family is totally countercultural but will give your children strength and a fantastic peer group – I see this now when the siblings are an incredible united and tender group of friends helping each other, having each other’s backs. Yes, there are sacrifices over the years, also financial ones, but the joys and gifts and ultimately the harvest are so much greater. Trust me.

LSN: Last question: You were the ambassador of Hungary to the Holy See until the end of 2025. What is your new job now, and what are your main tasks, apart from being an author and sharing your thoughts on X?

EH: After ten years of working as a diplomat to the Holy See in Rome, we have now returned to Central Europe. I am working for the Danube Institute, a conservative think tank. I am also Hungary’s ambassador-at-large for churches, family, and pro-life. And yes, you can still and always meet me on X! I am just beginning to explore that new life. So ask me again in a year.

