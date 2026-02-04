EXCLUSIVE: Fr. Ripperger, Bishop Strickland to speak at event livestreamed by LifeSiteNews

The conference, hosted by Liber Christo Press and livestreamed by LifeSiteNews, is titled 'Being Catholic in the Modern World: Truth, Worship and Witness in a Fragmented Age.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Father Chad Ripperger and Bishop Joseph Strickland are speaking at an event on the crisis in the Church this weekend — and LifeSiteNews is giving you the opportunity to participate virtually!

The event, hosted by Liber Christo Press, will be livestreamed by LifeSiteNews on Saturday, February 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST and on Sunday, February 8, from 12 to 5 p.m. EST. Speakers include Fr. Ripperger, Bishop Strickland, Mr. Kyle Clement, and Dr. Annie Tinnin.

Titled “Being Catholic in the Modern World: Truth, Worship and Witness in a Fragmented Age,” the conference will seek to answer the question, “What does it truly mean to be Catholic today — amid confusion, compromise, and cultural pressure?”

To register for the livestream, click here and select the “Livestream” option. If you are in the Houston, Texas, area and would like to attend in person, select one of the other available options. The conference will take place at Hilton Houston North, 12400 Greenspoint Dr., Houston, TX 77060. Click here for the full schedule (all times CST).

“This conference confronts the modern crisis of faith by examining worship, moral clarity, spiritual warfare, mercy, and covenant fidelity,” the event announcement reads. “Participants will be challenged to recover a distinctly Catholic vision of truth and to live it with courage, charity, and conviction in the modern world.”

For more information, please visit lifesitenews.com/live.

Share









