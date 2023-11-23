EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Peterson describes how praying the Rosary transformed his wife’s life

‘The daily practice of prayer that Tammy engages in has made her calmer – better able to deal with the often-intense challenges of the days, weeks, and months ahead,’ Peterson told LifeSiteNews.

(LifeSiteNews) — During an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews, prominent Canadian and anti-woke psychologist Jordan Peterson described how his wife Tammy’s devotion to praying the Rosary has transformed her life.

“The daily practice of prayer that Tammy engages in has made her calmer – better able to deal with the often-intense challenges of the days, weeks, and months ahead,” he told LifeSiteNews.

“This includes the challenge of a number of serious illnesses within her immediate family (father and sister) as well as the demands of a continuous international tour and public life,” Peterson continued.

He further revealed that the Rosary has helped Tammy to focus “to a significant degree on maintaining a grateful perspective, focusing on those elements of her life characterized by love, companionship, abundance, and opportunity.”

“This, along with an equal emphasis on humility, helps her avoid the temptations of resentment, arrogance, and pride that constitute such a present danger to psychological integrity and community alike,” he continued.

Peterson told LifeSite that while he had never joined his wife in praying the Rosary, “she walked me through the practice and described to me in detail what she does and what she has learned from it.”

“This includes the salutary consequences of meditating upon and courageously and faithfully facing the tragedy, suffering, malevolence, and possibility of redemption that characterizes human life,” he added.

Peterson’s comments come in response to a video published by True Faith TV describing how praying the Rosary may have brought about Tammy’s miraculous recovery after she was diagnosed with a “very rare cancer that was 100% fatal.”

In 2015, Tammy was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma and had surgery to remove half of her kidney. Tammy later suffered from complications; last month she told LifeSiteNews that she first “experienced flank pain.”

“That symptom was later associated through biopsy with a Bellini tumor, a deadly disease,” she continued. “I was told there was no possibility of successful treatment with chemotherapy or radiation. They said surgery was my only option, that even that was improbable, and that I had a prognosis of 10 months to live.”

Tammy began praying the Rosary with her friend and recent convert to Catholicism, Queenie Yu, finding the prayer a place of peace and refuge.

“So, we would pray, and I would tell her my life story, and I would cry, but it really soothed me,” Tammy recalled in the video.

Following her lengthy stay at the Toronto hospital, Tammy travelled to Philadelphia for further tests. Before leaving, she received a blessing from her friend, Father Eric Nicolai. Nicolai also shared a novena to St. Josemaría Escrivá, the founder of Opus Dei, which Tammy says she faithfully prayed.

However, when the day came for Tammy’s surgery, doctors discovered that the medical issue had resolved itself on its own and canceled the surgery.

Tammy said that her miraculous recovery, which took place on the fifth day of her novena, is a result of God’s intervention, in addition to a radical change in her diet that involved cutting out everything but meat and water.

Following her recovery, Tammy decided to join the Catholic Church. She is set to officially enter the Catholic Church this Easter, having recently been instructed under the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults, or RCIA.

Peterson revealed that Tammy’s conversion came after she discovered the identity between Christ and the Truth.

Expanding on what he means by this during his interview with LifeSiteNews, Peterson said, “There is no difference between striving to live in truth and facing the realities of life, and there is no difference between facing those realities and the Passion of Christ.”

While his wife has announced her entrance into the Catholic Church, Peterson has yet to publicly affiliate himself with one specific religion, but has said he remains dedicated to searching for the truth.

