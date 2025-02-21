EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Sorbo talks Trump, Hollywood indoctrination, and his Christian faith

In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews, actor Kevin Sorbo called out the 'indoctrination and hate and over-sexualization' flowing from Hollywood, explained why he likes Trump and gave insight into the role faith has played in his life.

(LifeSiteNews) –– In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews’ European Correspondent Andreas Wailzer, outspoken American conservative actor Kevin Sorbo shared his thoughts about the left-wing indoctrination flowing from Hollywood, the relief of a second Donald Trump presidency and the importance of faith.

“Walt Disney said back in the 1950s that movies and TV will influence the youth. Well, you see what’s going on with it. The movies I do are movies that Hollywood used to do, movies that have love and hope and laughter and faith and things like that,” Sorbo told Wailzer.

“Trump is a blessing” says actor @ksorbs who I had the pleasure to meet and interview at @arc_forum Kevin Sorbo also talked about how Hollywood is indoctrinating children and why mail-in voting should be banned. pic.twitter.com/QV2X7bS1VU — Andreas Wailzer (@Andreas_Wailzer) February 20, 2025

“They don’t do that in Hollywood anymore. Everything’s about indoctrination and hate and over-sexualization, anger and divisiveness. And I’m hoping [that what] I’m doing is changing the world a little bit back to what it used to be, which wasn’t a bad thing,” the actor explained.

When asked by Wailzer if there is hope for reform in Hollywood, Sorbo answered by implying that such a change is unlikely but that the “alternatives are out there in the independent producers.”

“So to me it’s a matter of keeping it going and keep fighting the battle. And I think there’s been tipping points certainly. I think in the last four years in politics in America, people are waking up to the reality of how insane the left has become. And they keep shooting themselves in the foot with the things with their anger and what they’re trying to do with Trump. Trump is a blessing, not only to us, but to the world, I think. So he’s already making positive changes. He’s done more than one month and been Biden in four years of destroying America,” Sorbo stated.

After expanding upon why he supports Trump, mentioning the president’s promises to be less involved in foreign conflicts, Wailzer asked Sorbo if his faith has inspired him to be outspoken about his conservative beliefs despite their lack of popularity in the broader culture.

“Well, yeah,” Sorbo stated, explaining that Christianity is about not being afraid of the truth.

“I’ve always been a Christian,” he continued. “Am I perfect? No. Not in any ways. I’m a failed human being in so many ways. But I’ve always had my belief. I’ve always been conservative.”

