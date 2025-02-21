EXCLUSIVE: LifeSite asked Dave Rubin if he’s considered becoming Christian. Here’s what he said

The podcaster and social commentator said he 'respects religious thinkers from all different perspectives.'

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSite’s European correspondent, Andreas Wailzer, sat down with popular podcaster and social commentator Dave Rubin for a video interview during the global meeting of the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) conference in London, during which he asked Rubin about Donald Trump, DOGE, European politics, and if he has ever considered becoming a Christian.

Wailzer took the bold step of challenging Rubin’s faith, asking him if he has ever considered becoming a Christian or Catholic.

“Well, I’ve never considered it for myself, personally. I’m Jewish, I’m born Jewish, my father is Jewish, my grandfather is Jewish, (and so are) my great grandfather and my ancestors before that,” Rubin recounted.

“I have great respect for Christianity, absolutely, and I do realize how important it is, what an important civilization building block it’s been for the West,” he said.

He referred to Jordan Peterson’s opening remarks at the start of ARC’s London Forum, where he likened today’s challenges facing West civilization to the Hebrews leaving Egypt, striving to reach the promised land.

Rubin said that while he respects “religious thinkers from all different perspectives,” he largely subscribes to Jordan Peterson’s version of religion, “which is that if you tell the truth for truth’s sake, that the best possible outcome will happen.”

Rubin began the interview by saying that the gathering represented an “incredible moment for the West.”

“We can choose our fate, and, from an American perspective, we seem to have chosen freedom, capitalism, free markets, and a ‘little’ transparency,” Rubin said. “The question for Europe now is: ‘Will they do the same?’”

Rubin explained that if the countries of the West choose to follow the path that Trump has blazed for the United States, the future is bright for the world.

I got to interview @RubinReport at @arc_forum in London this week We talked about Trump, DOGE, European politics and if he has ever considered becoming a Christian⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AUCgkYNCyI — Andreas Wailzer (@Andreas_Wailzer) February 21, 2025

He said that a goal of ARC is to find common cause between “old school liberals and conservatives” “in opposition to the radical left.”

“Of course, there are some more radical right that we wanna push away,” Rubin added, perhaps referring to conservatives who hold to the immutable definition of marriage as between one man and one woman — Rubin is “married” to a man; those who reject the notion that children are commodities that can be bought and sold and be purposefully deprived of their mother — Rubin and his “husband” each chose to have a child through surrogacy in 2022; or conservatives who see abortion as the murder of innocent life — surrogacy aided by IVF (in vitro fertilization) involves casting away as medical waste approximately 93% of the children created by the process.

In essence, Rubin was only highlighting what President Trump has put into practice as policy since leaving the White House in 2021, hosting same-sex “weddings” at Mar-A-Lago and championing IVF.

Last fall, Bishop Joseph Strickland condemned Rubin’s purchasing of children via surrogacy after Rubin had discussed the matter in a podcast with Peterson.

Strickland declared, “These children are God’s, not a project, they are not a commodity to be acquired.”

“This sadly illustrates how far we have drifted from family and God’s plan for children,” Bishop Strickland added.

During the interview, Rubin also stressed that the nations of Europe where free speech and classical liberal values are being abandoned “really need to model what the United States has done. You can be proud of your culture. You can be proud of freedom and capitalism.”

While people tend to describe President Trump as a conservative now, Rubin said he’s better characterized simply as “an American.”

The sheer amount of government waste, outright fraud, and criminal negligence being exposed by DOGE (the newly created Department of Government Efficiency headed by Elon Musk) is “extraordinary,” said Rubin, and it’s “just the first layer of that onion as we unpeel that thing.”

“Our institutions have not only failed us, but they’ve been actively working against us. They’ve been actively working against Western values (and) actively working against our allies,” Rubin explained. “I hope (DOGE) will lead to an era of radical transparency.”

