EXCLUSIVE: Massachusetts’ Democrat governor fails to push public against pro-life pregnancy centers

Pro-abortion Governor Maura Healey has spent millions promoting abortion and targeting pro-life pregnancy resource centers. But a public records request shows no one complains about the centers.

(LifeSiteNews) — A taxpayer-funded campaign against pro-life pregnancy centers in Massachusetts has fallen flat, according to a public records request filed by LifeSiteNews.

Pro-abortion Governor Maura Healey has long targeted pro-life pregnancy centers and, in fact, is currently the target of a federal lawsuit because of her animosity. She recently gave $1.8 million to abortion facilities for “infrastructure” and “security.”

However, her own attorney general’s office said there have been no civil rights complaints filed against the pro-life centers in the past seven months since Gov. Healey announced a “first-in-the-nation” campaign against the charities.

LifeSiteNews requested any civil rights complaints filed against pro-life centers from June 10, 2024, when Healey announced the effort, through January 6, 2025. Healey’s “education campaign” aimed at “highlighting the dangers and potential harm of anti-abortion centers.”

Taxpayers poured $1 million into the campaign, carried out in collaboration with the Department of Public Health and Reproductive Equity Now Foundation, according to a news release.

“Individuals who have had a negative experience with an anti-abortion center can file a Civil Rights Complaint with the Attorney General’s Office,” the taxpayer-funded office urged. The news release also referred to the pro-life pregnancy centers, which might provide free diapers, rent assistance, or counseling to families in need, as a “public health threat.”

Yet, the attorney general’s office “found no records responsive to your request,” according to a January 16 email sent to LifeSiteNews.

Healey used to be the attorney general of Massachusetts. While in that role, she also used taxpayer resources to target the life-saving pregnancy resource centers. She made it clear that her opposition is rooted in the center’s work to dissuade people from killing their babies.

“Crisis Pregnancy Centers do not provide comprehensive reproductive healthcare, rather they are organizations that seek to prevent people from accessing abortion care,” the attorney general’s office stated in 2022, after the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Healey issued a “consumer advisory warning” about the centers.

The governor’s office has not responded to two emailed requests for comment since Friday asking about the basis for targeting the centers, a possible retraction of the governor’s criticism, and any further context for understanding Healey’s opposition.

Leaders want ‘pregnancy centers shut down’ pro-life Mass. leader says

There has rarely, if ever, been complaints against the pro-life centers, according to Massachusetts Citizens for Life.

“In six public records requests filed by Massachusetts Citizens for Life, no results indicated complaints of merit against our pregnancy resource centers during their four-decade history,” Myrna Flynn, president of the pro-life group, told LifeSiteNews via email.

She said during that time “tens of thousands of women received cost-free and compassionate support when they needed it most” and the center has a “98% satisfaction rate.”

“Yet simply because these centers do not provide or refer for abortions, those who are most concerned with abortion revenues want nothing more than to have our charitable pregnancy centers shut down,” Flynn told LifeSiteNews.

Some of the pregnancy centers being targeted are currently suing Healey, Public Health Commissioner Robert Goldstein, and the executive director of Reproductive Equity now.

The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), which is representing Your Options Medical, a pro-life pregnancy center group in Massachusetts, also confirmed there have been few complaints.

“There were little to no complaints about pregnancy centers prior to this campaign, and we are not at all surprised to learn that no complaints have been filed since the campaign was launched,” the ACLJ told LifeSiteNews via an emailed media statement. “The campaign is based on a false premise and is not an effort to protect women but to shut down pregnancy centers by badmouthing them to the public.”

Only one complaint has been filed against the group in 25 years – and it came from Reproductive Equity Now (REN), the ACLJ told LifeSiteNews. That group actually profits from the targeted campaign, as it would receive “not less than $250,000 “for its “abortion legal hotline,” according to the federal lawsuit. The complaint is currently active, as the court is considering motions to dismiss from the defendants, according to the American Center for Law and Justice.

The ACLJ echoed comments made by Massachusetts Citizens for Life, saying the attacks are “motivated by an animus toward life and an economic interest.”

The group pointed out that pregnancy centers seek to prevent abortions, while abortion organizations need women to kill their babies to make money. ACLJ noted that Planned Parenthood, for example, “reported nearly $2.1 billion in income.”

The legal group also said, “pro-abortion groups, like REN, often donate to politicians who in turn push pro-abortion policies that benefit those abortion organizations.” The group donated around $1,000 to Healey’s 2022 campaign and also supported other politicians, according to state records.

Healey is ‘agent’ for ‘abortion industry,’ Catholic leader says

The Catholic Action League also criticized the state for targeting pro-life centers.

The “propaganda campaign … speaks to the cynical hypocrisy, callous dishonesty and anti-life fanaticism of the Healey/Driscoll administration, along with its absolute subservience to the abortion lobby,” according to C.J. Doyle, the group’s executive director.

In response to a question about retracting her comment, Doyle said Healey “should retract her defamatory comments about pregnancy care centers, stop the misuse of taxpayer dollars in demonizing them, and apologize for slandering innocent citizens who are trying to help vulnerable women with unexpected pregnancies.”

Doyle also provided informative background on Healey’s history supporting abortion, including winning in 2022 with the backing of abortion groups.

He pointed out Healey used a public university, the University of Massachusetts Amherst, to “stockpile” abortion drugs. Those drugs, thankfully, went unused. Healey spent $677,250 for the drugs, according to a contract this reporter obtained for The College Fix.

Doyle said Healey is “acting as an agent for her donor class in the abortion industry” which “raises serious ethical questions” under state law.

