EXCLUSIVE: Pastor Henry Hildebrandt slams Jagmeet Singh at Million Person March over LGBT support

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — As thousands of Canadians attend the Million Person March across the country today in protest of the nation’s LGBT indoctrination in schools, pastor Henry Hildebrandt told LifeSiteNews about his encounter with pro-LGBT New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, and explained that the gathering is about standing “for the truth.”

During a brief interview with LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen earlier today, the Christian leader said that he is at the march to bear “the burden for our children.”

“I cannot tell you how important it is, exactly at this juncture in time,” he said. “We must stand for what is right. We must stand for the truth. And actually, humanity knows what is the truth. We know what it is.”

Hildebrandt mentioned that he encountered NDP leader Jagmeet Singh “on the other side,” present to show support for the LGBT agenda. The Christian pastor said he had spoken with the politician, asking him how he could stand in support of such measures when “his very own [Sikh] religion condemns him for what he’s doing there.” Hildebrandt said that Singh’s support of the LGBT agenda at the event was “very, very sad.”

“We know, and our government knows, what is happening right now is not right,” he continued his comments to LifeSiteNews. “God is God. God made male and female, and God has put the care and education of our children into the parents’ hands. It’s the parents’ responsibility, not the government.”

“We don’t want our children to be indoctrinated by pedophiles. We don’t want our children to be utilized by spineless politicians. We must take a stand.”

Hildebrandt added that he has “no hatred [or] bitterness against these people at all” who are in support of the LGBT agenda, pointing out that the presence of both sides “shows you how divided this country has become. Why? Because our government hasn’t taken a stand. And maybe even beyond that, Christians haven’t taken a stand as they should have.”

Hildebrandt also expressed gratitude for “the Muslim families for standing up because they recognize that the family structure is extremely important, and I thank them for that.” He noted that there were many Muslims present at the march, which he applauded by saying, “we must stand together as one human family during this difficult time.”

The peaceful protest was organized by Canadian Muslims under the mantra “leave our kids alone” and is taking place at designated locations across the country. It has received public support from many religious and political leaders, including a Catholic bishop and leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Maxime Bernier, who announced on Sunday his plans to attend the march.

Canadian schools have notoriously pushed the LGBT agenda onto innocent children, promoting transgenderism and allowing gender confused boys to invade girls’ private spaces and sports. The trend is not without its opposition, though, as the overwhelming attendance at today’s march indicates.

In addition to religious and political leaders condemning the agenda, Canadian students have responded by protesting in their own way, such as Josh Alexander. Similarly, high school students tore down an LGBT flag in protest of the indoctrination this summer, shortly after parents kept their children home from school to make the same statement to the nation’s leaders.

