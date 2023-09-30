EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Pope Francis creates 21 new cardinals at the Vatican

The College of Cardinals now has 137 voting members, with 99 created by Pope Francis.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) –– Pope Francis today created 21 new cardinals at a public consistory in St. Peter’s Square, with the new prefect of the Dicastery (formerly Congregation) for the Doctrine of the Faith amongst them.

On the morning of September 30, 21 new cardinals received their red zucchetto’s and birettas from Pope Francis. In a slight peculiarity, one of the 21 was not physically present. Cardinal Luis Pascual Dri, a 96-year-old Franciscan, was unable to leave his native Argentina for Rome due to health reasons.

The ceremony, held in St. Peter’s Square rather than inside the Basilica, was attended by some couple hundred of people, with notable space in the Square.

Ecumenical delegates were also in attendance, afforded a prominent position on the Epistle (right) side of the Altar.

Addressing the new cardinals, Pope Francis highlighted the theme of synodality, instructing them that “the College of Cardinals is called to resemble a symphony orchestra, representing the harmony and synodality of the Church.”

“I also say ‘synodality,’ not only because we are on the eve of the first Assembly of the Synod that has precisely this theme, but also because it seems to me that the metaphor of the orchestra can well illuminate the synodal character of the Church,” said Francis.

“Diversity is necessary; it is indispensable,” he continued, employing the imagery of an orchestra conductor who must “listen more than anyone else, and at the same time his job is to help each person and the whole orchestra develop the greatest creative fidelity: fidelity to the work being performed, but also creative, able to give a soul to the score, to make it resonate in the here and now in a unique way.”

The cardinals recited in unison the Creed, prior to receiving their scarlet insignia. They also swore, by name, to “remain faithful to Christ and His Gospel, constantly obedient to the Holy and Apostolic Roman Church, to Blessed Peter in the person of the Supreme Pontiff Francis and of his canonically elected successors.”

The weighty oath continued, with the cardinals promising

to preserve always by word and deed communion with the Catholic Church; to manifest to no one what shall have been entrusted to me to guard, and the revelation of which could cause harm or dishonor to the Holy Church; to perform with great diligence and fidelity the tasks to which I am called in my service to the Church, according to the norms of law. So help me Almighty God.

Kneeling before the Pope one by one, the new cardinals received from him the zucchetto, followed by the biretta, before then accepting their cardinal’s ring and the charge of a church in Rome, as is customary for every cardinal.

As LifeSite has previously reported when profiling the new cardinals, 18 of the 21 are under the conclave voting age limit of 80.

Following today’s consistory, there are now 242 cardinals in total, with 137 being of voting age, that is, under 80 years old. Pope Francis has held 9 consistories in his pontificate, meaning that of these 137 voters, 99 cardinals of voting rights have now been created by Francis.

However, while there are 137 total voters as of September 30, this number will start to drop as early as October 1, as cardinals reach the age of 80.

Some five cardinals will turn 80 by the end of 2023, with another 10 cardinals turning 80 by this time next year, including some notable names: Cardinal Ladaria – recently replaced prefect of the DDF; Cdl. Ouellet – recently replaced former prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops; Cdl. Sean O’Malley – head of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors; Cdl. Mauro Piacenza – head of the Apostolic Penitentiary.

The limit of cardinal voters set by Pope Paul VI is 120, though it has become common practice to regularly exceed that limit in consistories with the anticipation of cardinals aging out of being able to vote within the next year.

Another interesting aspect is that after today’s consistory, there are total of 6 Jesuit cardinals with voting rights, the most amount of voting cardinals from any religious congregation.

Following the ceremony, journalists and attendants at the consistory took part in the customary greeting to the new cardinals, which was held in the Apostolic Palace.

LifeSite was able to speak to Cardinal Fernández, the controversial new prefect of the Vatican’s doctrinal and disciplinary office – the DDF. A full report on LifeSite’s interview with the new cardinal will be published in the coming days.

