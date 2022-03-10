EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian refugees find comfort in Poland

LifeSiteNews reporters Tim Jackson and Michael Hogan traveled to the Polish-Ukrainian border to record refugees' stories and encourage the financial and prayerful support for these victims of war.

To support relief efforts for the Ukrainian refugees, please visit www.lifefunder.com/helpukraine.

CHELM, Poland (LifeSiteNews) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine has exacted a severe toll upon Ukrainian civilians, resulting in the tragic loss of life and more than two million refugees fleeing the country.

LifeSiteNews reporters Tim Jackson and Michael Hogan traveled to the Polish-Ukrainian border to record their stories and encourage the financial and prayerful support for these victims of war.

After arriving in the Polish town of Chelm, LifeSiteNews’ team soon found itself in a humanitarian supply convoy plunging into Ukraine — the result of a chance encounter with a local Catholic priest supporting the effort. Four checkpoints and several tense hours later, LSNTV witnessed in the dark of night one of the many relief drops being sent into the war-torn nation.

“We are risking a lot, but we have to help Ukraine, and this is the only way we can help,” said one of the convoy workers. “We’re supporting the Ukrainian nation, and we’ll do it because we want there not to be a war, and we want these people to survive.”

At the outset of the conflict, Polish authorities quickly mobilized throughout its border towns to welcome refugees with comfort and aid. Police and volunteers assist families disembarking trains and provide direction to relief stations or points further inland.

Disbelief and disorientation from being abruptly displaced is painfully apparent among the many stories shared by refugees whose lives were shattered in the attacks. “We wake up and listen to very terrible … scared, bomb, and we know it … killed many people, women,” said one female refugee about the dangers she experienced. “[It] destroy[ed] my town.”

Caritas International and the Knights of Columbus have also set up tents in towns to provide meals, warmth, and clothing to the seemingly endless stream of fleeing Ukrainians. At one such shelter, LifeSiteNews’ team encountered Bishop Marian Rojek of the Polish Catholic diocese of Zamość–Lubaczów.

“I have never seen any such phenomena of such a scale as what we deal with here,” he said. “I am happy that Polish faithful respond in such a beautiful manner, that they got involved in helping these refugees being in such a need. They are people who have hearts, who in order to do this voluntary work leave their duties, their work; they arrive here for the day, for the night. They serve others with love, gift, money, or anything else these refuges may need.”

The bishop noted that those exiting Ukraine consisted mainly of mothers and children, while their husbands and fathers remain to fight. He also outlined how the Church has responded to the humanitarian crisis:

First, [the Church] responds in a spiritual way, through prayer, by giving hope, and through spiritual support; secondly, she responds in a personal way, which means she supports individuals. She gives them hope, is present with them, accompanies them, and prays with them. And the third way is the material dimension: the Church supports the refugees through material gifts, through collections, through financial means, but also by transporting these people further to places that are safe for them, to their families, their friends.

He concluded: “The Church does not leave them alone.”

