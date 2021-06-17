Exempting only the vaccinated from mandatory quarantine after travel will create ‘two-tiered society’ in Canada: lawyer

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 17, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian lawyer has blasted the federal government’s plans to lift its quarantine mandate only for those who are fully “vaccinated,” saying that this will create a “two-tiered society”.

Allison Kindle Pejovic, a lawyer for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), told LifeSiteNews that distinguishing between vaccinated and unvaccinated punishes the latter.

“Canada’s statement that it intends to relax the quarantine hotels and 14-day- quarantine rules for the vaccinated population creates a two-tiered society which punishes those who do not wish to or cannot receive the experimental COVID-19 vaccines,” she said.

The plans were recently revealed by Canada’s Health Minister Patty Hajdu. “Fully vaccinated” Canadians will still have to take a COVID-19 PCR test upon their return to Canada and must isolate at home until a negative result is confirmed.

Kindle Pejovic told LifeSiteNews that the new plan makes “no sense.”

The federal government’s new relaxation of quarantine rules for those who have had the jab “ignores what the vaccine companies have admitted, that the vaccines do not prevent people from acquiring COVID-19, nor do they prevent people from transmitting COVID-19 to others,” the lawyer said.

“So if fully vaccinated people can still get and spread COVID-19, why does the unvaccinated population pose such a risk that they must still be subjected to the quarantine rules?” she continued.

“A policy that quarantines only the unvaccinated when the vaccinated can still spread COVID-19 is not science-based and is manifestly unfair. This change in policy is not only draconian, it also makes little sense.”

Intergovernmental Minister Dominic LeBlanc said last Wednesday that Canadians can soon expect “more of an idea” about the details of the new rules, but LeBlanc said that “vaccination is key.”

“The first phase we’re considering now is aimed at allowing fully vaccinated individuals who are authorized to enter the country to be able to cross the border without having to stay in a government authorized accommodation,” said LeBlanc.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently said he was looking to ease border restrictions, but only for those who had been “fully vaccinated.”

The news of the relaxation of quarantine rules for those who have received COVID-19 vaccine follows hard upon Trudeau’s recent statement that his government is working on “certificates of vaccination” for travel “right now.”

Recently, Trudeau’s office claimed that a “broad consensus” has been reached among the nation’s premiers to create “a proof of vaccine credential” system for travel.

Last week, LifeSiteNews reported that the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it has an “urgent” need to create an “Office of Biometrics and Identity Management” that could be used to verify the vaccine status of all Canadian and foreign travelers who enter the country.

The province of Manitoba recently launched its own immunization card program for those who have “received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Manitobans who have had both COVID-19 jabs are now allowed to skip mandatory 14-day quarantine rules which still apply to unvaccinated Manitobans who are returning to the province.

Health Canada has authorized four COVID-19 injections for adults, all with connections to abortion. All of them have been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young healthy men.

In early January, the Canadian federal government enacted new rules which required all air travelers coming into Canada to present a negative PCR or LAMP COVID-19 test to their airline before being allowed to board their flight.

In late January, the government announced that “all air travellers … with very limited exceptions” would have to submit to a mandatory hotel quarantine for at least three nights while waiting for test results from a mandatory COVID-19 test given upon arrival.

Before arrival in Canada, passengers must reserve online and pay for a spot at a government-approved hotel. If a negative test result comes in during the three-day stay, a person is then permitted to leave the hotel, but is told to quarantine at home for 14 days.

Only four airports in Canada — Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal — currently service international flights.

The government recently increased the fines for those who do not comply with the quarantine rules from $3000 to $5000

With the help of the JCCF, several people are suing the government over the quarantine program.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.