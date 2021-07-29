Exhibit A in the history of how the transgender movement domesticated the press

July 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — If one day on the other side of this madness, somebody wants to write a history of how the transgender movement domesticated the press, Exhibit A will be the way they leaped to obey each time a celebrity announced that he or she was switching genders and declared that they wanted to be addressed by the pronouns of the opposite sex.

There’s Ellen Page, who became Elliot Page overnight — “deadnaming,” or mentioning the name that everyone in the world knew the actress by until fifteen minutes ago, is considered cruel at best, and a crime at worst. The quirky female star of films like Juno is thus a “he,” and you are bigoted for asking questions.

This month, it is 29-year-old Tommy Dorfman, the actor who plays the gay character Ryan Shaver on the Netflix Show 13 Reasons Why. The show has already courted controversy for dramatizing and glorifying teen suicides — data showed a 28.9% increase in youth suicides after the show was released — and won awards for explicit LGBT content. Now, one of male stars is a female star.

At least, that’s what he says — and the media would like to assure you that this is a very real thing that we are all required to believe.

Dorfman, for his part, has gone all in. “I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically,” he told TIME magazine. “Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy.” That clear enough for you?

According to Dorfman, he’s been “privately identifying and living as a woman — a trans woman” for a year now, during which he detailed his transition on Instagram. Dorfman posed for the now-obligatory post-transition photo shoot in a red dress (Bruce Jenner got dolled up for Vanity Fair; Ellen Page posed as a man for TIME).

Despite now identifying as a woman, Tommy has decided to keep his name. “I’m named after my mom’s brother who passed a month after I was born, and I feel very connected to that name, to an uncle who held me as he was dying. This is an evolution of Tommy. I’m becoming more Tommy.” He didn’t explain how he became more “Tommy” by identifying as a woman, but there it is.

This sort of babble is very in vogue right now, and Dorfman has already landed a job as a woman in a film directed by Lena Dunham (who is perhaps considering a redo of Girls, updated for 2021). Dorfman has announced that he will now play exclusively female characters. Additionally, he’s dumped his gay partner of nearly a decade because he now identifies as female.

The Hollywood set is all in on transgenderism, and so the predictable congratulations came flowing in. Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana on The Crown and recently posed in a chest-binder, wrote: “I AM SO PROUD OF YOU @TommyDorfman thank you for being YOU, for sharing this. We see you, we love you.” Dorfman’s co-star Katherine Langford wrote: “She’s STUNNING.”

Trans is trendy amongst celebrities at the moment. In 2018, Cynthia Nixon announced that her daughter was “transitioning”; NBA all-star Dwayne Wade and his wife actress Gabrielle Union are raising their son Jackson as a girl; Walking Dead actor Khary Payton has said that his little daughter now identifies as a boy. Gender dysphoria, castration, mastectomies, and hormone therapy are apparently something to celebrate.

Tommy, of course, won’t be the last. There will be more, and we’ll watch the whole circus play out again. Star comes out as trans; celebrities rush to offer praise and gushing compliments on how “beautiful” they look post-surgery; the media will announce that we should be so proud of this person who is now a different sex; and then, on to the next story.