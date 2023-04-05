Exorcist calls Holy Spirit Board game a deception of the devil that’s actually a Ouija board

(LifeSiteNews) — An exorcist from the Diocese of Monterey, Mexico, is warning Catholics that a deceptively marketed board alleging to allow one to “communicate directly with Jesus Christ” and to “answer all of life’s most important questions” is really another Ouija board putting one instead in direct communication with a demon.

Speaking to Catholics via EWTN News Nightly on March 28, Fr. Ernesto Maria Caro said The Holy Spirit Board game, available on Amazon, is actually a Ouija board intended to deceive Christians. “The devil is always looking for different ways that he can trap all the victims that he can take for him, and this is one,” the exorcist warned.

The game is marketed for Christians and is covered with Christian images of God, the crucifixion, the angels, and a dove representing the Holy Spirit. It is advertised online as “perfect for churches, prayer groups, or just getting together with friends.”

However, the purpose and basic use of the board are no different than that of an ordinary Ouija board. Players ask questions and a pendent in the form of a cross moves to provide an answer — without anyone touching the cross — just as the triangle does on a Ouija board. This is called divinization.

Fr. Caro affirmed that the board game had deceptively attracted many Christians who said they felt God was not answering their prayers. Such persons thought the board was providing immediately the answers they had long sought and not yet received from God, believing the game’s description, “GET THE ANSWERS YOU NEED! — The Holy Spirit Board can answer all of life’s most important questions, straight from the man himself!”

The creators of the game seem to have anticipated suspicion of occult activity and have sought to hide the true nature of the game. In the description, they assure potential buyers that “unlike other spirit boards, this one will NEVER contact evil ghosts or demons, so you can ask your questions with an assured sense of safety … With other spirit boards, you have to worry about ghosts and demons haunting you and your family, but with the Holy Spirit Board, you only have a direct line to Jesus Christ himself.”

But God doesn’t work like this, the exorcist declared. “If the triangle is moving by itself, be careful, it’s not God who is moving, it’s the devil,” he said. “Ouija games and all this are forbidden in the Bible.”

Scripture condemns divinization and all forms of communication with demons or the dead as well as attempts to discover the future from such communication. The Church firmly condemns the use of Ouija boards as a form of divination and demonic occult practices. Exorcists warn that the use of such devises opens the door to demonic oppression and possession.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church condemns divinization in all its forms as contrary to the first commandment and the honor man owes to God, who alone knows the future. Paragraph 2116 of the Catechism states, “All forms of divination are to be rejected: recourse to Satan or demons, conjuring up the dead or other practices falsely supposed to ‘unveil’ the future. Consulting horoscopes, astrology, palm reading, interpretation of omens and lots, the phenomena of clairvoyance, and recourse to mediums all … contradict the honor, respect, and loving fear that we owe to God alone.”

The Catechism continues, “All practices of magic or sorcery, by which one attempts to tame occult powers, so as to place them at one’s service and have a supernatural power over others – even if this were for the sake of restoring their health – are gravely contrary to the virtue of religion.”

“These practices are even more to be condemned when accompanied by the intention of harming someone, or when they have recourse to the intervention of demons. Wearing charms is also reprehensible. Spiritism often implies divination or magical practices; the Church for her part warns the faithful against it. Recourse to so-called traditional cures does not justify either the invocation of evil powers or the exploitation of another’s credulity.”

Scripture is also clear about the use of divination or witchcraft, expressly forbidding their use as detestable to God. “Let no one be found among you who sacrifices his son or daughter in the fire, who practices divination or sorcery, interprets omens, engages in witchcraft, or casts spells, or who is a medium or spiritist or who consults the dead,” states Deuteronomy 18:10-12 (NIV). “Anyone who does these things is detestable to the Lord,” it adds.

As stated in the preamble to a petition put out by the Tradition, Family, Property (TFP) movement against the deceptive sale of the The Holy Spirit Board, “this particular spirit board is much worse than the others. It invites users to perform seances (Satanic rituals) in the name of Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit!”

