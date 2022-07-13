Exorcist: Catholic doctrinal confusion must be fixed before morality in church and world is ‘cleaned up’

'It's not until the church [cleans] up the doctrinal situation in the church that the moral situation is going to get straightened out and then the spigot of grace is going to flow' to the world, said exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger.

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

(LifeSiteNews) – A famous American exorcist is advising the Catholic Church that doctrine must get straightened out before her moral situation is remedied and graces can again flow to the world, since the state of the world is ultimately determined by the state of the Church.

Father Chad Ripperger explained during a recent spiritual warfare conference that increasing evils in the world, visible not only in our “geopolitical situation” but in an all-time high in human trafficking, pedophilia and satanic ritual abuse, can be traced to a “collapse in grace” in the Catholic Church. This moral collapse in the Church, according to Fr. Ripperger, was sparked by a theological collapse.

This began, the exorcist said, with a “perfect storm” of modernism, “which caused a series of collapses intellectually.”

There was first a loss of faith in the late 1800s, when people didn’t believe that all of the Scriptures were inspired. This was followed by a collapse of ecclesiology — how we understand the Church — in the 1910s, and then in the 1950s, a collapse in the “natural law underpinnings for moral theology.”

Fr. Ripperger emphasized that “a single heresy causes the total loss of faith,” at which point a belief in any component of Christianity becomes “mere opinion.”

At the core of this loss of faith is a fundamental change in the criteria for truth: Instead of conforming our minds to reality, based on an external standard, we assess reality based on what resonates with our “interior experience” — “it basically just becomes about me,” Fr. Ripperger said.

“The minute you cut people off” from Divine Revelation “as a standard of truth … anybody can believe anything they want, and that’s why we have ‘cafeteria Catholicism,’” he continued.

At that point, “As soon as the theology collapsed,” the morality within the church collapsed as well, the priest said. We can know this, he said, because “all the pedophilia cases that the church was dealing with in the 70s and 80s were because of the guys were in the seminaries in the 40s and 50s,” a sign that by that time, “the morality in the church among its members had already collapsed.”

In short, “Once the faith collapses, once the foundation intellectually for determining what’s morally right collapses, then the morality collapses. And that’s exactly what happened in the church,” he continued, describing the Second Vatican Council as a “catalyst” that accelerated the effects of problems already somewhat latent within the Church.

What this means for the reform of the Church, according to Fr. Ripperger, is that “It’s not until the church [cleans] up the doctrinal situation … that the moral situation is going to get straightened out and then the spigot of grace is going to flow.”

The exorcist said the bishops are “basically the guys with their fingers on the spigot,” not only because they have power to “keep demons at bay,” but because they determine the manner of the formation of priests, and the liturgical and devotional life within the diocese, and this in turn shapes the laity’s “actions through which the graces are merited and therefore flow to the world.”

Fr. Ripperger pointed out that here, if doctrine is not enforced, other efforts to help the faith of Catholics are crippled. He highlighted the case of faith in the Real Presence of the Eucharist, which the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) appear to try to promote while de-emphasizing the importance of receiving in a state of grace.

All of these programs, the exorcist said, “amount to a hill of beans and nothing” in absence of doctrinal clarity and enforcement. “Why would people pay any attention to a program that’s going to promote the Eucharist when pro-abortion politicians can continue receiving Holy Communion?”

As goes the Church, so goes the world

Since a moral collapse in the church means “a collapse in the grace that’s flowing to the world,” people should not be surprised that “we’ve got all these shenanigans going on” in our geopolitical situation, Fr. Ripperger said. “It’s just a delayed reaction.”

He cited, for example, a sharp rise in child trafficking, which he said “is so off the charts that if most Americans [were aware,] they would be hanging the politicians from the lampposts.” He also noted that exorcists are seeing many more cases of ritualistic satanic abuse and pedophilia than they used to.

“The point … is that people have to stop this idea … that politics is going to solve our problems. If you want the situation in the world and in politics to get straightened out then get on your knees.”

Fr. Ripperger added that it will take not both prayer and growth in holiness on our part to address the problems of society.

“If we want to really get this situation straightened out, we absolutely have to start growing in holiness, starting, you know, doing all those things to merit the graces for the politicians, for the people,” he said.

“We have to be willing to do whatever it takes. And that means we have to be willing to suffer. There is no way to get to heaven without suffering … Everyone’s trying to avoid suffering. That’s one of the real problems in our culture.”

The bottom line is that the “first thing that we have to do if we want to get the world straightened out … is we as a church have to get our act together and get the graces flowing again.”

Share











