Exorcist draws parallels between Democrats, media, demons

PINE BLUFF, Wisconsin, December 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — In a recent podcast with the U.S. Grace Force, exorcist Father Chad Ripperger provided reflections on how demonic activity has appeared to manifest itself in ongoing election fraud.

He also provided encouragement to Catholics and other Christians on how to fight back.

Podcast co-host Father Richard Heilman introduced the author and speaker as “an exorcist … (who) does a lot of counseling for other exorcists,” and asked him where he believes the devil is impacting the current crisis.

“I think (the devil) is using people quite a bit,” Ripperger replied. “I think that’s the principal difficulty that we have — people who are, for lack of a better way of putting it, that they’re basically in league with him. They believe the same things that he does. They want the same goals.”

The founder of the Doloran Fathers mentioned a 50-part series he previously released that demonstrates how “communism and … its psychology is identical to diabolical psychology.”

“I think what we’re seeing now is that there’s some stark comparisons in the behavior of some of these people and in what I’ve seen (from demons) in (exorcism) session(s),” he said.

Providing hope for a positive resolution, Ripperger continued, “For example, right now things are kind of leading up to a crescendo, and that’s what you tend to see right before the person is liberated. So, there is this buildup of diabolic manifestation which becomes much more drastic, much more open, much more out there. Sometimes even more preternatural right towards the end, and then the person is actually liberated.”

In providing a clear allusion to the establishment media prematurely calling the election for Joe Biden, Ripperger said, “Another thing which is very common (for demons) is claiming that they are victorious or that they’ve already won when they haven’t yet. It hasn’t been proven to be the case … So, it is very similar to a lot of the things that we are actually seeing.”

Nor will the devil relent when he perceives he is in control, the exorcist stated. “The other thing you are seeing is that once Satan thinks he has the upper hand he presses it all the more … (O)nce he thinks he has control over a situation, he’s going to drive it until he gets ultimately what he wants.”

“They also do the typical thing … once their sin is revealed and people see it then … they try to create a distraction in something else … it’s to distract everyone to the outside when they are losing the battle on the inside.”

“That’s the phase in movies where things are going around and around and around inside the room, although it’s very rare, it actually does do that,” Ripperger said.

The goal of demons is to demoralize

For those “who actually want what’s best for this country” and are “on the side of the angels,” Ripperger acknowledged there is “a feeling of vulnerability right now.” With the breaking down of our “checks and balances system,” as is evident by witnessing even mayors around the nation “setting aside constitutional rights of the citizens” with COVID-19 restrictions, the fraudulent presidential election exasperates this sentiment.

“But I think that that demoralization is precisely what you see when demons are attacking people,” he said. “One of the things that we have to do with people who are possessed is to constantly get their focus back on God. Don’t let the demons drag your focus into … the stuff that you are suffering and the things that you are dealing with. Keep your focus, because that’s when things start going downhill … The shift in the focus is always what the demons are trying to get us to do, and to be demoralized.”

“Often, they try to set you up like you’re going to win, and that this is the day in which the liberation is going to occur, the day comes and goes and it doesn’t happen. And so, the person gets demoralized,” the exorcist said.

Since demons are liars, you can never believe them, Ripperger said. And whether that liberation occurs or doesn’t, “(our) job is to just keep grinding it out” with prayer and fasting.

“My concern is (with) people on our side,” he said. The demons are “using people who are not leading morally good lives … to attack us and to make us feel demoralized like they won when ultimately on the side of the demons I think it’s all about distracting us from our focus. I think ultimately that’s what it boils down to.”

Podcasts co-host Doug Barry asked Ripperger for advice on what men should be doing, particularly the fathers of families, during this crisis.

Ripperger emphasized the importance of consistent prayer.

Prayer for crushing diabolical influence

“In addition to (praying) the rosary, and getting to Mass and getting to confession regularly, offering these things up for an honest, fair, and just election,” Ripperger recommended a prayer he called “the most efficacious in crushing diabolical influence in an area of oppression.”

He stated that since those involved with, and benefiting from, this election fraud, “have hijacked the political situation, and … taken (the) reins in relationship to political power,” the “haranguing” of the “news media … abusing Trump and his family,” along with the rest of his supporters, “is a form of oppression. It’s a diabolical attack. And he (the devil) uses (these) other people … it’s a diabolical attack from the outside.”

Ripperger offered a story, based on his experience as an exorcist, affirming that so long as human beings retain their rights over their possessions, demonic forces will always have a certain amount of access to them. But if they and all of their possessions are consecrated to the Blessed Virgin Mary and given entirely over to her, and she accepts them, demons are not permitted any access to them whatsoever.

He then provided the first prayer below, which is a slightly modified version of the central devotional prayer from St. Louis-Marie Grignion de Montfort’s famous Total Consecration to Mary. Pope St. John Paul II called his own reading of this book to be “a decisive turning-point” in his life, while other popes of the past have given it strong recommendations as well.

Of course, he says, those who practice this devotion can still use their external goods for noble purposes, but those goods are then under the protection of Mary, the Mother of God.

“So, I’m basically telling everyone, consecrate the election, consecrate Trump and our country to Our Lady, and ask her to basically take it. So, you can use that prayer as one form,” he said.

Second prayer: Send occultist curses back whence they came

Ripperger continued, “We have to ask Our Lord for two things. One is to block the demons’ involvement in the election, and in the process … and (secondly) in the relationship to the attacks against Trump and things of that sort.”

It has been a matter of public record that international efforts from witches have attempted to “Bind Trump,” by casting “spells” against him.

In reference to this, the exorcist elucidated, “As you know the witches have been doing witchcraft against Trump and things of that sort and against our country, ultimately. So, one of the things that I have been doing actually in session with people who are possessed, when I’m dealing with the demons, there is a part before the ritual, where I ask God, ‘Keep this demon isolated from any empowerment that he is getting from the witchcraft that’s being done in this country. And oftentimes they will go nuts during that session.’”

Therefore, Ripperger explained, “We need to ask Christ and Our Lady that if it is their Holy Will, that any curses being sent by these occultist activities be sent back whence they came.”

“This is one of the things we need to do is ask Christ and Our Lady that those people who are doing things on the side of the evil to advance what is happening right now,” that their curses “be sent back whence they came.”

“If people do this there is a certain level of protection,” he said.

Spiritual peace a result of engaging the battle

“We’re not going to have spiritual peace if we are not willing to engage the battle,” Ripperger said.

“Communists are like demons. You can’t just wave them off. They’re not going to tolerate that. And you cannot soft-glove them. The only thing you can really do with demons is you have to crush them underfoot. Which is what Our Lady does, of course. But you have to do that, and that is what they understand.”

“On a spiritual level, we have to crush the demons. We have to go on the offensive … man-up, don’t lose heart. Now is the time when we should be buckling down.”

“Ironically, Trump is in the hour of his greatest need … this is the time in which we should be buckling down and fighting, not just capitulating,” he said.

First daily prayer recommended by Fr. Ripperger:

I; (Name), a faithless sinner, renew and ratify today in thy hands the vows of my Baptism; I renounce forever Satan, his pomps and works; and I give myself entirely to Jesus Christ, the Incarnate Wisdom, to carry my cross after Him all the days of my life, and to be more faithful to Him than I have ever been before. In the presence of all the heavenly court, I choose thee, O Mary, this day for my Mother and Mistress. Knowing that I have received rights over all my exterior goods by the promulgation of the Natural Law by the Divine Author, I deliver and consecrate to thee, as thy slave, all of my exterior goods, past, present and future; I relinquish into thy hands, my Heavenly Mother, all rights over my exterior goods, including our President, the fairness, honesty and accuracy of the outcome of the election, and our country and I retain for myself no right of disposing the goods that come to me but leave to thee the entire and full right of disposing of all that belongs to me, without exception, according to thy good pleasure, for the greater glory of God in time and in eternity. As I now interiorly relinquish what belongs to me exteriorly into thy hands, I entrust to thee the protection of those exterior goods against the evil one, so that, knowing that they now belong to thee, he cannot touch them. Receive, O good and pious Virgin, this little offering of what little is, in honor of, and in union with, that subjection which the Eternal Wisdom deigned to have to Thy maternity; in homage to the power which both of You have over this poor sinner, and in thanksgiving for the privileges with which the Holy Trinity has favored thee. Trusting in the providential care of God the Father and thy maternal care, I have full confidence that thou wilst take care of me as to the necessities of this life and will not leave me forsaken. God the Father, increase my trust in Thy Son’s Mother; Our Lady of Fair Love, give me perfect confidence in the providence of Thy Son. Amen.

Second daily prayer recommended by Fr. Ripperger:

Jesus and Mary, I ask that if it be Your Holy Will, that any curses or evil sent against the President or the election process be sent back from whence they came.

