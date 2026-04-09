Exorcist Fr. Ripperger tells Tucker Carlson the U.S. is under the control of high-level demons

The U.S. is now wholly under the influence of a cadre of demons known by exorcists as ‘the Generals,’ who are tasked with carrying out Satan’s designs for the world.

(LifeSiteNews) — Exorcist Father Chad Ripperger told Tucker Carlson the U.S. has surrendered itself to the power of five high-level demons sometimes known by exorcists as “the Generals.”

In an interview released on Good Friday, Fr. Ripperger affirmed to Carlson that the country is under greater demonic attack than it has been historically.

The exorcist said it has been “the common experience of exorcists over centuries” that five powerful demons known by different names like “the Council” and “the Generals” have been tasked by Satan with executing his plans in the world.

Of this cohort, Baal, the “demon of fornication and impurity,” was the first to gain control of America. Once the U.S. did away with anti-fornication laws and legalized pornography, the country “ceded the territory to Baal,” according to Fr. Ripperger.

Impurity opens up the doors for the demons of homosexuality to then gain a foothold. “We hear this from St. Paul, if people give into lust, then eventually men start sleeping with men and women start sleeping with women,” Fr. Ripperger told Carlson.

He further shared that there are three demons of homosexuality, the first one being Asmodeus, a demon of impurity and “specifically of homosexuality in men.”

Fr. Ripperger has found that if a possessed man has had a homosexual experience, “there’s a pretty good chance that Asmodeus is one of the possessors,” although he stressed that homosexual ideation is not always diabolic in origin but is often psychologically driven.

However, if a heterosexual man has a homosexual thought, it is usually not his own thought but is diabolic, he added.

One of the current problems with our culture is that “we’re forming perverts,” because the media forms people’s minds to make certain improper associations, Fr. Ripperger continued. This has been exacerbated especially with pornography use, to which some men have attributed their homosexuality. One study found that the more frequently one watches porn, the more likely one is to identify as bisexual.

The exorcist priest went on to share that women are influenced by two demons of homosexuality: Lilith, the demon of homosexuality who acts in lesbian women who are “more passive and feminine,” and Leviathan, “the demon of homosexuality of the more aggressive kind” who acts in masculine lesbian women.

When the U.S. legalized gay “marriage,” the country was surrendered to this homosexual “tier of diabolic influence,” Fr. Ripperger said.

The last of the five “generals” is the demon of child sacrifice, primarily known by exorcists as Baphomet but also as Moloch. Child sacrifice in the U.S. is performed mostly through abortion, and so when killing the unborn was legalized, the country was given over to this demon.

These five demons now hold sway over America, “so their influence is extremely powerful,” Fr. Ripperger said.

We know this is the case in part because abortion is extraordinarily difficult to outlaw in the U.S., “like extracting teeth without Novocaine.”

“It’s just so brutally difficult to get it done, and that’s because the demons are empowering the people to keep it in place, because the demons love abortion,” Fr. Ripperger told Carlson.

Carlson admitted at the beginning of the interview that as a Protestant, he had been “trained to think of exorcism as something kooky that the Latin Church does for weird cultic reasons.” When he began to read Scripture, however, he was surprised to discover that the first miracle Jesus Christ performs in the Gospel of Mark is casting out a demon.

“Casting out demons is not this random thing, it is central to the Gospels,” Carlson observed.

Fr. Ripperger noted that in fact 23% of the Gospels are about Christ “dealing with demons.”

During his interview with Carlson, Fr. Ripperger also discussed the nature of demons, how demons attack individuals, demonic influence on public figures, how communists mirror diabolic psychology, and how people become possessed.

Share









