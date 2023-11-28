Exorcist warns against attending Taylor Swift concerts due to witchcraft

Taylor Swift ‘is probably attracting a lot of demons to her concerts’ with her imitation of witchcraft, exorcist Father Dan Reehil said, warning that concert attendees ‘could be attacked by demonic forces.’

(LifeSiteNews) — As pop singer Taylor Swift continues her “Eras Tour” around the globe, some fans have raised concerns about a song that she performs during concerts. An American exorcist priest has issued a warning that such concerns are valid, saying that part of Swift’s performance imitates witchcraft and may draw demons at concert venues.

Father Dan Reehil of the Diocese of Nashville recently told ChurchPOP that Taylor Swift’s performance of her song “Willow,” which is part of her 2020 album Evermore, imitates witchcraft. He further warned that concert attendees “could be attacked by demonic forces” because of it.

Reehil explained that the “Willow” performance in the tour is suggestive of witchcraft in its use of black capes and representations of nature. He said that the practice of witchcraft includes individuals “try[ing] to harness energy, and they look at the Earth with the elements of water, fire, Earth and sky. They believe that they can harness this energy in some ways to do good and in some ways to do evil.”

The song itself echoes a longing to be in a romantic relationship with someone, which has previously been described by Swift as “like casting a spell to make somebody fall in love with you.”

“The problem with the concert is that, whether Taylor knew she was trying to imitate witches or in fact was doing some kind of a cult ceremony during the show, is sort of irrelevant to the demons,” the priest said. “Even if her intent was not to practice any witchcraft or do any of the incantations, she is probably attracting a lot of demons to her concerts.”

Reehil also noted that Swift is an influential celebrity, which “the demons will take deep note of,” alongside “how” she attracts such a large following and “who she’s influencing.”

“That’s where the problem can lie because then you have these little girls who, you know, literally sort of worship her who are now putting themselves in a position where they could be attacked by demonic forces.”

The 34-year-old singer has attracted the attention of teenage girls since the beginning of her career. Starting in 2006 with country songs like “Tim McGraw,” “Love Story,” and “You Belong with Me,” Swift appeared as an innocent and relatable young voice for the average American girl. In 2014, she released 1989, dubbed her first pop album, and the message she portrayed to young girls around the globe shifted considerably – and so the controversy of her influence over teenage girls was born.

This album contains major hits, including “Blank Space,” a self-dependent anthem that belittles what men look for in romantic relationships while simultaneously normalizing and justifying women using men for temporary pleasure.

Another song on the album, “Bad Blood,” refers to an unidentified female friend who, based on the song, severed their friendship. The grieving note that Swift once portrayed in her sad songs is replaced with an angry tone that blames the other person entirely for the problem and rejects the possibility of reconciliation after an apology.

The fact that teenage girls around the world look up to Swift as an example of glamor and talent has since become a source of concern for some as the messages portrayed in her songs often point to misguided interpretations of love, romance, and embracing femininity.

With the latest concern about witchcraft practices during her “Eras Tour,” Reehil ultimately recommended against attending the concert. He said that “you’re definitely putting yourself in a very dangerous situation if you’re going to a concert where there’s somebody who’s imitating or even practicing the art of witchcraft.”

“I would say don’t do it,” he concluded. “Skip the concert.”

The exorcist also noted that Wicca is “very fast-growing,” pointing out that 134,000 individuals in America were “self-proclaimed witches” in 2001 compared to the more than 2 million today. He added that witch paraphernalia is easily accessible online and in retail stores across the country.

Swift has previously been accused of practicing Wicca, which she has never publicly admitted doing intentionally. However, she has made mention of casting spells and joked about being a sorceress on social media. These comments caught the attention of former GOP candidate for governor of Georgia, Kandiss Taylor, who called out the singer for “satanic nods” included in her latest tour.

The Republican politician also accused Swift of “influencing innocent minds to be enticed with the dark side of spirituality” and called on her to “repent” and truly embrace the “Word of God that you once confessed.”

But witchcraft accusations are not the only controversy to surround Swift’s “Eras Tour.” Earlier this month, a projection inspired by a t-shirt that Swift wears in her “You Belong with Me” music video was put up on the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro to “honor” her trip to Brazil during the tour.

The “Eras Tour” began on March 17, 2023, and is scheduled to continue until December 8, 2024. A video of the concert was released in theaters on October 13 and will be available for at-home streaming starting in December. The film has a PG-13 rating for “some strong language and suggestive material” including song lyrics, dance moves, and outfits, according to IMDb.

LifeSiteNews has launched a petition to publicly encourage Swift to put an end to her promotion of witchcraft in her concerts. Those who wish to sign the petition can do so here.

