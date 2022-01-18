Canadian lawyer says experimental COVID jab cannot ‘legally’ be forced upon population

Allison Kindle Pejovic says mandatory COVID jabs in Canada are something one would expect only in ‘authoritarian regimes such as China’

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian lawyer has condemned COVID jabs mandates as an “affront to democracy” and hitherto something expected only from “authoritarian regimes.”

“Canadians cannot legally be subjected to forced injections, especially not with an experimental drug treatment that is still undergoing long-term clinical trials and for which there is no long-term safety data,” Allison Kindle Pejovic, a lawyer for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), told LifeSiteNews.

Kindle Pejovic stated that COVID has a “recovery rate of 99.997% for most Canadians.”

“The vaccines do not prevent its spread, so the claim that mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations are needed to protect society is not based in science,” she added.

Kindle Pejovic also noted that Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms “protects all Canadians from laws that would attempt to force medical treatment upon them against their will.”

“Such a suggestion [by politicians] is an affront to democracy and something one would expect in authoritarian regimes such as China, or the former Soviet Union,” she said

Kindle Pejovic spoke to LifeSiteNews about mandatory COVID injections after Canada’s Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said last Friday that Canada’s provincial governments might soon introduce mandatory vaccination policies because of high COVID “cases.”

Duclos said that conversations with provincial governments about mandating COVID jabs to combat COVID variants will be coming soon. He also claimed that jabs are the only way out of the crisis; nevertheless, he added that mandatory vaccine policies would be up to each province.

Kindle Pejovic said Duclos’ recommendations that provinces mandate the COVID jabs are “highly disturbing,” especially as Canada’s constitution prohibits mandating any type of vaccine.

“Health Canada’s ‘Canadian National Report on Immunization, 1996’ states that immunization cannot be mandatory because of Canada’s Constitution. Our Charter of Rights and Freedoms protects all Canadians from laws that would attempt to force medical treatment upon them against their will,” Kindle Pejovic told LifeSiteNews.

In September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during a TV interview that has since gone viral, called Canadians who have chosen to not get the experimental COVID-19 jabs “extremists,” “racists,” and “misogynists” who deny science.

“Do we tolerate these people?” Trudeau rhetorically asked.

In Canada, vaccines are not mandatory at the federal level as each province is responsible for its own healthcare delivery. At the provincial level, some provinces such as Ontario and New Brunswick have made certain vaccines (not COVID-19 ones) mandatory via legislation, with a few exceptions, for children to attend public schools.

Lawyers with Canada’s Department of Health wrote in a 1996 Canadian National Report On Immunization that unlike some countries “immunization is not mandatory in Canada.”

“It cannot be made mandatory because of the Canadian Constitution,” added the lawyers.

The COVID-19 injections approved for emergency use in Canada have been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young, healthy men. They also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refuse to take them.

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer of mRNA vaccine technology has said that “gene therapy” is an accurate term for COVID jabs.

This is despite governments, media, and academics, along with the medical community, insisting that the COVID jabs not be called “gene therapy” or “experimental,” even though the jabs are in the clinical trial phase until 2023.

Quebec’s tax for the vaccine-free is a ‘tyrannical step’

The government of Quebec announced earlier this week that those who do not take the COVID jabs will be subject to monetary fines.

Kindle Pejovic said that Quebec’s announcement that it will impose a new tax on the vaccine-free “is a tyrannical step in order to try to coerce the unvaccinated into taking their shots.”

“Canadians from coast to coast ought to stand together supporting Quebeckers and voice their condemnation of such a policy,” Kindle Pejovic told LifeSiteNews.

“Not only have many unvaccinated Quebeckers been forced into unemployment, now they will have to contend with further financial punishment which will impose tremendous hardship.”

The lawyer said that any such tax would be unconstitutional and violate section 7 of the Charter which protects Canadians’ rights to life, liberty, and security of the person.

Last Friday, the JCCF released a statement saying they were launching “legal action against the provincial government of Quebec.”

“The proposed Quebec ‘health tax’ is an egregious violation of the Charter rights of Quebecers and an affront to equality which Canada was, in times past, known for,” said JCCF president John Carpay.

“This is a blatant attack on a minority of society.”

Data from Ontario, Alberta and Quebec also shows that most people hospitalized because of COVID are “fully vaccinated.”

Three Canadian Premiers, Alberta’s Jason Kenney, Scott Moe of Saskatchewan, and Doug Ford of Ontario, said in response to Duclos’s mandatory jab comments that their provinces would not be mandating any vaccines.

According to a growing body of data, vaccine mandates and passports are a failed strategy for tackling COVID.

Many consider such mandates a gross assault on individual freedoms that’s unnecessary given COVID-19’s high survivability among most groups, its now understood minimal risk of asymptomatic spread, and research indicating that post-infection natural immunity is far superior to vaccine-induced immunity. The effectiveness of the COVID vaccines dramatically decreases around four months post-vaccination and soon completely disappears.

Dr. Malone has also said that it is the vaccinated, not the unvaccinated, who are the “super-spreaders” of the disease.

Data shows that those who have taken the experimental COVID-19 jabs can still contract and spread the disease. COVID vaccine trials have never produced evidence that vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

