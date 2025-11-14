‘Expert group’ convened by Scottish government calls for abortion up to birth

'If taken, these proposals would mean abortion up to birth with practically no restrictions,' said Michael Robinson, General Secretary of SPUC.

(Society for the Protection of Unborn Children) — The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children brands the report from the Scottish Abortion Law Review as “destructive” and “disastrous for the women and future generations of Scotland,” calling for Scottish lawmakers to “see sense” and ignore the proposals.

On November 14, a report was published by the Abortion Law Review in Scotland. The group of “experts,” made up primarily of abortion providers, has been meeting regularly over the last year to discuss potential changes to the abortion law in Scotland, culminating in a report making recommendations to the Scottish government. If taken, these recommendations would bring about the largest extension of access to abortion since 1967.

BREAKING: ‘Expert Group’ convened by Scottish Government calls for abortion up to birthhttps://t.co/v4IYvxNgIF — Michael Robinson (@MJRobinson1571) November 14, 2025

The most significant proposals relate to legal grounds for abortion and gestational time limits. Proposals include:

Prior to 24-weeks’ gestation (the current legal time limit), all grounds for abortion be removed and only one doctor’s signature should be required. This means on-demand abortion, for any reason, up to 24 weeks.

Beyond 24 weeks, abortion be available if two doctors “decide abortion is appropriate.”

Decriminalize abortion for women acting in relation to their own pregnancy at any gestation.

Taken together, these proposals will effectively legalize abortion up to birth with few, if any, substantive restrictions.

Additional proposals include:

Repeal of The Concealment of Birth (Scotland) Act, which would remove any offence for people concealing the disposal of the bodies of baby’s delivered following abortion at home

Calls for the Scottish government to include “a duty to provide abortion services” – enshrining in law a “right to abortion.”

Michael Robinson, General Secretary of the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children said, “The proposals arising from the Abortion Law Review would be disastrous for the women and future generations of Scotland. While we expected the report to call for the extension of abortion, given the group was made up of ‘experts’ who specialize in abortion provision, we could never have imagined the proposals would be so destructive.

“If taken, these proposals would mean abortion up to birth with practically no restrictions. There is a complete disregard for any rights afforded to the unborn child, recognised in international law. This extension of the law does not reflect the will of the public, the majority of whom are not in favour of extending the abortion time limit.

“We strongly urge Scottish legislators to see sense, ignore these proposals and instead consider legislation that protects the vulnerable and safeguards the future of this country.”

Reprinted with permission from the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children.

