Experts flag over 500k ballots in PA with new evidence of major 2020 election voter fraud

December 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A top civil liberties group has released bombshell new evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, including an eyewitness report that up to 280,000 ballots “disappeared” from a trailer in Pennsylvania.

At a news conference on December 1, the Amistad Project unveiled multiple whistleblower accounts and sworn testimony pointing to “massive ballot fraud” in the 2020 election. The Amistad Project is an initiative of the pro-life, pro-family Thomas More Society that works to defend constitutional liberties and election integrity.

“Evidence from these whistleblowers in the form of affidavits and video interviews are being used in litigation by the Amistad Project to ensure election integrity and to uphold election laws in key battleground states,” the Amistad Project said.

They stated that the accounts, largely from postal workers, “reveal multi-state illegal efforts by USPS workers to influence the election in at least three of six swing states. Details include potentially hundreds of thousands of completed absentee ballots being transported across three state lines, and a trailer filled with ballots disappearing in Pennsylvania.”

“Experts retained by the Amistad Project in sworn declarations state that over 300,000 ballots are at issue in Arizona, 548,000 in Michigan, 204,000 in Georgia, and over 121,000 in Pennsylvania,” the Amistad Project noted.

Up to 280,000 ballots “disappeared” in PA

The Amistad Project’s conference highlighted the eyewitness account of Jesse Morgan, a driver for a USPS subcontractor, whose route runs through the Pennsylvanian cities of Lancaster and Harrisburg. Pennsylvania suffered widespread issues ahead of the general election, like 29,000 glitched ballots for Pittsburgh voters and delays that impacted 60,000 people in a nearby Republican county.

On October 21, Morgan was instructed to deliver 24 bulk mail containers holding approximately 144,000-288,000 ballots from New York to Pennsylvania, according to the Amistad Project. He observed written addresses and at least one postmark on some of the ballots, indicating that they already had been filled out by voters.

The Amistad Project said that when Morgan reached Harrisburg, “a self- identified ‘transportation supervisor’” told him “to drive the whole load to Lancaster without unloading the portion intended for Harrisburg.” After arriving at Lancaster and parking his truck “in the normal place,” Morgan found the next morning that the vehicle “was gone,” along with the ballot containers. The ballots had traveled “across three state lines,” the Amistad Project said.

“Mr. Morgan experienced several odd behaviors by a select group of USPS personnel which postal experts in sworn statements indicate grossly deviate from normal procedure and behavior,” the Amistad Project also related.

Morgan’s account wouldn’t be the first example of mass ballot loss in Pennsylvania this year. Days before the election, Butler County officials announced that thousands of mail-in ballots from the predominately Republican county simply disappeared in the mail. As of October 29, nearly 75% of the 40,000 mail-in ballots requested by voters in the county remained unreturned. Butler County blamed USPS, which has denied responsibility.

“Sweeps” of USPS facilities after the election led to the apparent discovery of 1,700 purportedly lost ballots from Pennsylvania. An independent analysis of ballot return dates found that USPS may have mismanaged at least 100,000 Pennsylvania mail-in ballots altogether. More than 30,000 ballots from the Keystone State either have no return dates or ones earlier than their send dates.

The press release from the Amistad Project’s news conference discussed additional reports by “postal workers in Pennsylvania who were instructed to place Trump mail – including campaign literature – in undeliverable bins while making sure that Biden mail was delivered in a timely fashion.” Amistad noted other USPS whistleblowers in Michigan and Wisconsin who swore to first-hand knowledge of systematic ballot backdating.

100,000-120,000 ballots “impossible to verify”

The news conference also featured the testimony of Gregory Stenstrom, a forensic computer expert and Delaware County poll watcher who presented an affidavit alleging widespread fraud.

“Mr. Stenstrom in Delaware County witnessed unsupervised access by a vendor representing Dominion during which the vendor apparently violated election system certification protocols and inserted jump drives to download and update the aggregation machines counting the vote,” the Amistad Project said.

Stenstrom detailed these charges at the voter fraud hearing held by the Pennsylvania State Senate last Friday, claiming that it is “impossible to verify the validity of about 100,000 to 120,000 votes” from Delaware County.

“I personally observed USB cards being uploaded to voting machines by the voting machine warehouse supervisor on multiple occasions,” he said. The supervisor, who was “not being observed” and “not part of the process,” inserted unidentified USBs into voting machines two dozen times, according to Strenstrom. “We have multiple other witnesses who saw it, including Democrat poll watchers,” he continued.

Voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems, a top election technology vendor, have been linked to a rash of election day glitches that affected over 80,000 ballots in Georgia alone. Several Pennsylvania counties reported Dominion machine breakdowns and other issues, like voters losing their votes after failing to handle Dominion ballot printouts properly. The Trump campaign has said that they “have testimony of different workers” from Dominion “admitting that they were trained how to dispose of Trump votes and add to Biden votes.”

Gregory Stenstrom also attested that he and a fellow poll watcher observed between 60,000-70,000 ballots kept in a back room and never counted. “We have a picture in here of a large number of boxes that I took that were filled with what appeared to be ballots sitting by the BlueCrest machine,” Strenstrom said. “They were there for about three hours and then they disappeared.”

He added that “we just learned two days ago that virtually all chain of custody logs, records, yellow sheets, everything, was gone,” “All forensic evidence, all custody sheets” from Delaware County “are gone,” he said. “So we have a situation in where we have 100,000 to 120,000 ballots, both mail-in and USB, that are in question,” Stenstrom concluded.

Mathematician flags tens of thousands of absentee ballots

On November 17, Steven J. Miller, a mathematics professor at Williams College, submitted yet another affidavit putting into question 90,000-100,000 absentee ballots from Pennsylvania. His assessment relied on information provided by Voting Integrity Project, an election integrity group retained by the Amistad Project. Data collected by the Voting Integrity Project has “been used to identify hundreds of thousands of potentially fraudulent ballots in states where we filed litigation,” according to Phill Kline, head of the Amistad Project.

Miller analyzed data from Voter Integrity Project’s election surveys and 2,684 phone interviews with registered Republican voters. According to his affidavit, of the 1,706 Republicans who said they did not request a ballot, 556 nevertheless had ballots requested in their name. 463 of 1,150 who said they had requested a ballot and sent it back said that their ballots had not been counted.

Based on these ratios, Miller wrote: “I estimate that the number of ballots that were either requested by someone other than the registered Republican or requested and returned but not counted range from 89,397 to 98,801.”

The mathematics professor continued: “Almost surely, the number of ballots requested by someone other than the registered Republican is between 37,001 and 58,914,” Miller stated. “Almost surely the number of ballots requested by registered Republicans and returned but not counted is in the range from 38,910 to 56,483.”

FEC chairman James Trainor noted that Miller “would be qualified in almost any court in the country” and said that his analysis “adds to the conclusions that some level of voter fraud took place in this year's election.”

“The rush to certify results that are this suspicious from places with known election violations would nullify millions of votes that were legally cast by individual voters,” Trainor concluded.