Experts warn ‘new class system’ could be based on COVID-19 immunity: Live updates

LifeSite’s previous (and future) live updates on the coronavirus crisis and how it relates to issues our readers care about can be viewed HERE.

June 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Immunity to the coronavirus could be “a new class system,” warns an article in The Guardian.

“Experts predict that if [coronavirus] survivors are found to be immune, they could perform a range of jobs and services – such as volunteering in hospitals and nursing homes, caring for coronavirus patients and working in shops and food processing plants – risk-free,” Miranda Bryant wrote. “And, depending on how authorities, business and society at large respond, they could also be entitled to greater freedoms.”

Bryant pointed to Chile issuing “release certificates” to people who “complete quarantine after testing positive” for the coronavirus and comments from Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Ezekiel J Emanuel supporting the idea of immunity “certificates” or “passports.”

Emanuel is advising former Vice President and 2020 candidate Joe Biden. Fauci has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for decades and is one of the top people leading President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response.

Fauci said Tuesday that the coronavirus is his “worst nightmare.”

“We’re still at the beginning of it,” said Fauci, who has faded from frontpage headlines as the country focuses on protests and civil unrest over the killing of George Floyd.

Fauci’s remarks come as the World Health Organization once again flip-flopped its position on whether the coronavirus can be spread through asymptomatic people.

A study by researchers from Harvard medical school, Boston University of Public Health, and Boston Children’s Hospital suggests “coronavirus may have been present and spreading in Wuhan as early as August last year,” The Guardian reported yesterday. The study analyzed satellite imagery of parking lots outside major hospitals and search engine data.

“In the past few weeks, state officials across the country have blatantly violated the free exercise and free speech rights of religious Americans,” Senator Josh Hawley, R-MO, wrote to Attorney General Bill Barr in a June 9 letter.

Hawley urged Barr to “launch a full civil rights investigation” about the violation of Americans’ First Amendment rights to freedom of assembly and religion under the coronavirus.

“As our Constitution allows, Americans have the right to peaceably protest. Millions of people are rightly angry about the death of George Floyd, and they should be able to protest peacefully,” Hawley wrote (emphasis added). “Now, after two weeks of nationwide protests, no uncertainty remains. Many jurisdictions across the nation are imposing extraordinarily strict caps on religious gatherings—such as restricting religious gatherings to 10 or fewer people—even as those jurisdictions allow thousands of people to gather closely in protests. States cannot allow one but prohibit the other.”

“Hawley’s request to Barr follows a controversial 5–4 Supreme Court decision on May 29 in which the majority upheld California’s restrictions on church gatherings as long as they were equally applied to other “non-essential” entities,” the Epoch Times explained. “Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority in defending broad state authority in public health matters.”

First Liberty Institute and the Massachusetts Family Institute today sent a letter to Somerville, Massachusetts Mayor Joseph Curtatone informing him that several churches in the city will immediately resume in-person church services on June 14, 2020. The letter was sent on behalf of four churches: Igreja Comunidade Batista Shalom Internacional, Christian Fellowship of Boston, International Church, and Safe House Baptist Church, each represented by First Liberty.

“Mayor Curtatone’s restrictions on churches would prevent even Jesus and the twelve disciples from lawfully gathering in Somerville,” commented Jeremy Dys, Special Counsel for Litigation and Communications for First Liberty Institute. “If thousands of people can peacefully protest in the streets under the First Amendment, certainly churches are able to safely resume in-person religious gatherings.”

In a win for pro-life activists, the New York Times reports:

Connecticut’s top health official on Tuesday ordered hospitals that were barring visitors because of the coronavirus to make exceptions for patients with disabilities, after a complaint that the policy violated the civil rights of people who were unable to obtain adequate care for themselves. A family member or care provider, the order says, may now accompany a patient who has a mental, intellectual or physical impairment and requires special assistance. The change came after disability groups filed a complaint with the federal Office for Civil Rights, part of the Department of Health and Human Services, saying that the lack of visitation rights deprived some patients “of their right to make informed decisions and provide informed consent,” and subjected others “to the unnecessary use of physical and chemical restraints.”

Recent LifeSiteNews coverage of the coronavirus crisis includes: