Experts warn of COVID vaccine risks at FDA hearing: ‘The vaccines kill more than they save’

‘We have an unclear need with unclear motivation, significant safety concerns, poor evidence of sustained boost efficacy, and wrong priorities,’ said Dr. David Wiseman, a top Johnson & Johnson researcher.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

(LifeSiteNews) – Several physicians and other medical experts slammed COVID-19 vaccines and calls for mass COVID vaccination at an FDA meeting on booster shots last week. The experts, including a top Johnson & Johnson researcher, warned that the shots “kill more people than they save” and pose a “clear and present danger” of creating coronavirus variants.

The FDA vaccine advisory committee’s booster shot hearing on Friday featured hours of testimony ahead of a 16-2 vote against the Biden administration’s plan to roll out third doses of the Pfizer vaccine for “fully vaccinated” Americans. The booster program, which may launch as early as this week, despite the FDA vote, has already spurred multiple resignations of top FDA officials.

“I’m going to focus my remarks today on the elephant in the room that nobody likes to talk about: that the vaccines kill more people than they save,” Steve Kirsch, executive director of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund, told the FDA Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) in his testimony.

“Today we focus almost exclusively on COVID death saves and vaccine efficacy because we were led to believe that the vaccines are perfectly safe, but this is simply not true,” Kirsch said.

He cited data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a vaccine injury tracking system jointly run by the FDA and the CDC, which has documented more than 6,000 reported cases of heart attacks soon after COVID vaccination. VAERS is known to undercount vaccine adverse reactions by up to 99 percent.

“VAERS shows heart attacks happened 71 times more often following these vaccines compared to any other vaccine,” Kirsch said. He added that “there were four times as many heart attacks in the treatment group in the Pfizer six-month trial report. That wasn’t bad luck.”

“If the net all-cause mortality from the vaccines is negative vaccines boosters and mandates are all nonsensical,” Kirsch continued. “This is the case today.”

He pointed to a slide featuring three calculations of the death-to-life ratio for COVID-19 vaccines, drawn from VAERS, Pfizer’s six-month trial report, and booster shot data for nursing home patients in Israel. All three estimated that the vaccines cause more mortality than they prevent.

“Only the VAERS numbers are statistically significant, but the other numbers are troubling. Even if the vaccines had a 100 percent protection, it still means we killed two people to save one life,” Kirsch said.

“Four experts did analyses using completely different non-U.S. data sources and all of them came up with approximately the same number of excess vaccine-related deaths: about 411 deaths per million doses. That translates into 150,000 people have died.”

Earlier this year, famed Texas cardiologist and internist Dr. Peter McCullough similarly gauged the number of likely COVID vaccine-linked deaths at well into the tens of thousands, far higher than the current official VAERS death count of 7,899. “We think we have 50,000 dead Americans,” McCullough said in June. “It’s basically, in a sense, it’s propagandized bioterrorism by injection.”

“Now the real numbers confirm that we kill more than we save,” Kirsch continued. “And I would love everyone to look at the Israel Ministry of Health data on the 90-plus-year-olds, where we went from a 94.4 percent vaccinated group to 82.9 percent vaccinated in the last four months.”

“In the most optimistic scenario, it means that 50 percent of the vaccinated people died and zero percent of unvaccinated people died,” he said. “Unless you can explain that to the American public you cannot approve the boosters.”

Kirsch described early treatment protocols as a “much better alternative to boosters.” “The proof is that in Israel, cases are at an all-time high. In India, Uttar Pradesh is now COVID-19 free, as of today. Almost nobody there is vaccinated.”

Vaccine risks ‘outweigh any potential benefit’

The concerns raised by Kirsch echoed those of Dr. Jessica Rose, a viral immunologist and computational biologist who testified at the FDA booster hearing that risks from the COVID-19 injections “outweigh any potential benefit.”

Rose also referred to VAERS reports, noting a “highly anomalous” rise in reporting rates for adverse vaccine events due to the COVID jabs. “There’s an over 1,000 percent increase in the total number of adverse events for 2021, and we are not even done with 2021,” she said, adding that the uptick in reactions comes despite a lack of increased rates of vaccination.

“The onus is on the public health officials, the FDA, the CDC, and policymakers to answer these anomalies and acknowledge the clear risk signals emerging from their data and to confront the issue of COVID injectable product use risks that, in my opinion, outweigh any potential benefit associated with these products, especially for children,” Rose stated.

The exorbitantly high rate of immunological adverse events reported after COVID-19 shots may affect as many of as one in 660 people, she said, again citing VAERS data.

“When the cumulative absolute counts are normalized to the total number of fully-injected individuals in the U.S., we can see that one in 660 individuals are succumbing to and reporting immunological adverse events associated with the COVID products,” Dr. Rose said. “The under-reporting factor is not considered here.”

The viral immunologist further warned that vaccine injections may lead to new COVID-19 variants – a theory voiced by other leading experts, like Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA and DNA vaccines.

The emergence of both the alpha and delta coronavirus variants “arose in very close temporal proximity to the rollout of the COVID products in Israel,” Rose observed.

“Israel is one of the most injected countries, and it appears from this data that this represents a clear failure of these products to provide protective immunity against emergent variants and to prevent transmission, regardless of how many additional shots administered, and this begs the question as to whether these injection rollouts are driving the emergence of the new variants.”

“There’s clear and present danger of the emergence of variance of concern if continue with these alleged booster shots,” Rose said.

“We have an unclear need with unclear motivation, significant safety concerns, poor evidence of sustained boost efficacy, and wrong priorities,” Dr. David Wiseman, who led the safety trials of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, likewise told VRBPAC on Friday. “If FDA cannot assure us of the safety of two doses, how can they assure us of three? We see strong signals for death – myocardial infarction and coagulopathy – that need transparent investigation.”

Wiseman noted that “no cancer studies were performed” for the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, an issue highlighted by Idaho doctor Ryan Cole, who earlier this year reported a “20 times increase of endometrial cancers” in vaccinated patients. “Moderna said its vaccine was a gene therapy product,” Wiseman said. “Why is FDA not requiring five-to-15-year cancer and other studies per their gene therapy guidance?”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Resist Biden's Vaccine Mandate Show Petition Text 10325 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition It's official: Joe Biden has announced that his Administration will be forcing COVID vaccinations on nearly 1/3rd of American citizens, blatantly disregarding the personal objections of millions of people and moving America ever closer towards a medical dictatorship. We cannot stand for this unprecedented overreach, and we will not submit to Biden's tyrannical public coercion efforts. Please SIGN this urgent petition informing the President that you will NOT comply with these unconstitutional vaccine mandate orders issued by the Biden Administration, and that elected officials should act in their capacity to block these intrusive demands. On Thursday, September 9th, Joe Biden announced the latest round of federal orders meant to further coerce large swaths of the public into getting the COVID vaccine -- many against their will. While the legal standing of these measures is, at best, dubious, the Biden Administration appears more ready than ever to gut our individual rights and practically erase medical autonomy in our country. This latest escalation in overreach was announced via a televised speech in which Biden outlined a new "six-point plan" that includes far more than just six avenues to achieve mass medical compliance. Among the most egregious new federal mandates are the following: A requirement that all private businesses employing more than 100 people mandate their workers get the Covid-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing (to be implemented by way of a new Department of Labor rule)

A requirement that all federal employees and federal contractors get the COVID vaccine

A requirement that all healthcare workers in facilities that receive reimbursement from Medicare and/or Medicaid (an estimated 17 million) get the Covid-19 vaccine without an alternative testing option

A requirement that all Head Start teachers get the COVID vaccine

A federal effort to lobby states to implement vaccine mandates for all school employees, and require regular testing of all students and school staff

A federal effort to lobby entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination or testing in order to grant entry to the public

A continuation of mask mandates on all federal properties and during interstate travel (i.e. planes, trains, buses) All in all, these new vaccine mandates, which will go into effect within the coming weeks, will affect an estimated 100 million American workers -- 2/3rds of the entire workforce! And, according to an administration official, violations of these unconstitutional requirements could result in fines of up to $14,000. While this is clearly a political ploy on the part of the Joe Biden and his team of power-hungry Washington insiders to shift the focus from their disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the American public knows better: After nearly a year and a half's worth of arbitrary, ever-changing, and unconstitutional government mandates in response to the COVID outbreak, it was always a given that the Biden Administration would ramp things up even further when it behooved them. And now, it would seem that time has officially come. "This is not about freedom or personal choice," Biden uttered in his remarks, confirming his administration's blatant dismissal of all Americans' right(s) to accept or decline the experimental Covid-19 vaccine. This is a stunning reversal from Biden's declaration last December that "I don’t think [the vaccine] should be mandatory, I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory." In fact, Biden even confirmed his intention to flout states' rights in the process, warning that "If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way." These are not the words of an "empathetic" leader; these are the words of an aspiring dictator. And, for the time being, the only way to stop Joe Biden's tyranny is through mass noncompliance. As we've said from the beginning, science, basic logic, and common sense should dictate policy regarding COVID and the Delta variant. But Joe Biden and the federal government have long abandoned those principles throughout this crisis, culminating into this disturbing yet inevitable flurry of intrusive vaccine mandates that use people's jobs, individual autonomy, and livelihood as leverage. This assault on our individual rights, private businesses, and American workers cannot be tolerated, and the easiest way to combat these unlawful orders is to just say NO. Please SIGN and SHARE this most important petition letting Joe Biden know that you will NOT comply with the unconstitutional medical demands being made by this administration, and that action should be taken to block any intrusive action against working Americans and private employers. Thank you!



FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Biden announces vaccine requirements for private businesses, impacting tens of millions of Americans': https://www. lifesitenews.com/news/ breaking-biden-announces- vaccine-requirements-for- private-businesses-impacting- tens-of-millions-of-workers/ Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Israel’s failed vaccination experiment

Presenters at the FDA meeting last week repeatedly emphasized problems surrounding Israel’s COVID-19 booster shot campaign, which Pfizer has used to justify rolling out booster shots in the United States.

Israeli healthcare expert Dr. Retsef Levi, a professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management, broke down the failures of the Israeli booster shot push, saying the program was “anything but a carefully designed study.”

“In a matter of less than six weeks, Israel moved from its initial intention to vaccinate the over-60 population to vaccinating anyone above the age of 12, and it is now about to mandate booster vaccination for anyone to maintain green passport status,” he said. “This does not allow any reliable learning – definitely not in such a short amount of time.”

“Israel continues to have among the highest infection rates per capita in the world,” added Levi, who previously identified a “concerning” rise in heart attacks in Israeli youth in the wake of the country’s mass vaccination campaign. “COVID-19 deaths in Israel, in spite of all of the boosters, are on the rise, whereas in other countries, including many states in the U.S., they seem to be on downward trend at the moment.”

Data from Israel last month revealed that 31 percent of those given Pfizer booster shots reported adverse reactions, with one percent requiring hospitalization. The “fully vaccinated” have accounted for most of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Israel during the spread of the less deadly delta variant.

Unvaccinated ‘more familiar’ with vaccine science

Amid serious gaps in scientific data for the COVID jabs, one expert, Dr. Joseph Fraiman, testified Friday that the vaccine hesitant are often “more aware” of their risks.

“I know many think the vaccine hesitants are dumb or just misinformed,” said Fraiman, a New Orleans-area emergency physician. “That’s not at all what I’ve seen. In fact, typically, independent of education level, the vaccine hesitant I’ve met in the ER are more familiar with vaccine studies and more aware of their own COVID risk than the vaccinated.”

“For example, many of my nurses have refused the vaccine despite having seen COVID-19 cause more death and devastation than most people have. I asked them: ‘Why refuse the vaccine?’ They tell me while they’ve seen the firsthand dangers of COVID in the elderly, the obese, diabetics, they think their risk is low. They’re not wrong.”

A nurse, he said, “asked me, can I assure her that the studies found her risk of serious harm from the vaccine is lower than her risk of hospitalization? The truth is I can’t,” Fraiman said. “Our trials weren’t big enough. They weren’t big enough to identify the vaccines caused myocarditis yet. Now we know they do.”

He added that without booster shot trials large enough to find reduced rate of hospitalization, “the medical establishment cannot confidently call out anti-COVID vaccine activists who publicly claim the vaccines harm more than they save especially in the young and healthy.”

“The fact that we do not have the clinical evidence to say these activists are wrong should terrify us all.”

RELATED

WHO says data on COVID booster shots ‘is not conclusive,’ warns of safety issues

Share











