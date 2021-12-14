Experts warn thousands of cancer diagnoses could be missed as UK focuses on booster shots

LONDON (LifeSiteNews) — Following the discovery of the yet unproblematic omicron variant of COVID-19 in the U.K., the government has instructed the National Health Service (NHS) to cancel routine operations and consultations until 2022, sparking fears that crucial cancer screenings will miss up to 5,000 cases of the debilitating disease.

Health Minister Sajid Javid announced a “new national mission” to focus the health service’s efforts on a booster jab campaign on BBC Breakfast Monday, at the expense of face-to-face appointments with local doctors, stressing that “two doses of the vaccine are not enough to protect you but three doses, a booster shot, is.”

Though the booster shots are now being championed by government officials as “the way we are going to get through” the coronavirus crisis, COVID vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the vaccines stop infection or transmission. Neither do they claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease. Moreover, there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

As COVID cases have surged in heavily vaccinated countries like Israel, the U.K., and the U.S., including among vaccinated individuals, any hope that inoculation would prevent infection or halt transmission has dwindled.

U.K. doctors were instructed to “only focus on urgent needs and vaccinations” until January, as hospitals cancel operations at a time when the NHS faces its biggest ever backlog of patients waiting for treatment, with almost 6 million awaiting routine care in England alone, 300,000 of whom have waited for over a year.

Asked whether patients with symptoms of cancer would still be seen within at least two weeks while efforts are focused on the abortion-tainted booster jab, Javid maintained that such care “will be completely unaffected by this new mission.”

A spokesman for the NHS commented that “cancer checks will be prioritised” and that people “who are concerned about symptoms which could be cancer should continue to contact their GP [general practitioner, or family doctor].”

According to a report in The Telegraph, however, the renewed pushback is estimated to put 5,000 people per month at risk of missing a cancer diagnosis, since the disease is often only caught during visits to the doctor in which cancer is not suspected.

“People affected by cancer can’t afford any more delays,” stated Cancer Research U.K.’s head of public affairs Shaun Walsh.

Though it is likely to prove difficult to get an appointment with a doctor, Walsh urged anyone who has “noticed something unusual or are worried that they might have cancer” to simply “keep trying.”

Minesh Patel, the head of policy at Macmillan Cancer Support warned that taking doctors away from daily appointments “may have unintended consequences for cancer diagnoses” and that it is “crucial” for people to contact their physician “if they have any symptoms that could be cancer.”

Research from Macmillan Cancer Support has calculated the overall backlog of missed cancer diagnoses to be around 47,000 since the lockdown of March 2020. Meanwhile, the BBC reported that just one person in Britain has died with the omicron variant of the virus, but not of the virus. The actual cause of death has not been published.

Share











