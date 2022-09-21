Explosive report reveals Vanderbilt promoted transgender surgeries to make ‘huge money’

'If you don’t want to do this kind of work, don’t work at Vanderbilt.'

NASHVILLE (LifeSiteNews) – Vanderbilt University Medical Center promoted mutilating “gender transitions” for minors as a “huge money maker” and saw moral objections to participating in the practice as a problem to be punished, according to explosive video uncovered by The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh.

On Tuesday, Walsh published a Twitter thread highlighting his findings about Vanderbilt’s transgender clinic in Nashville that has seen children as young as 13, the details of which were then compiled and elaborated upon in a Daily Wire report.

The thread starts with a video of Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor, a physician with VUMC’s Clinic for Transgender Health, promoting male-to-female and female-to-male surgical procedures as hugely lucrative for hospitals.

“These surgeries make a lot of money,” she said, noting that “chest reconstruction” can mean $40,000 per patient, and vaginoplasties well over $20,000. “These surgeries are labor intensive, there are a lot of follow-ups, they require a lot of our time, and they make money.”

In another video, Vanderbilt Law School professor of pediatrics, law, and health policy Ellen Wright Clayton bemoaning health professionals’ aversion to such practices, and that they should be unwelcome at the university.

“If you are going to assert conscientious objection, you have to realize that that is problematic,” she said. “You are doing something to another person, and you are not paying the cost for your belief. I think that is a […] real issue.”

While acknowledging that such objections would accommodated, she emphasized that “saying that you’re not going to do something because of your conscientious — because of your religious beliefs, is not without consequences, and should not be without consequences […] if you don’t want to do this kind of work, don’t work at Vanderbilt.”

In an apparent effort to dissuade and intimidate dissension, Vanderbilt instituted a program called “Trans Buddies,” under which a “buddy” would sit in on appointments to ensure physicians were sufficiently deferential to gender-fluid orthodoxy such as respecting “preferred pronouns,” all in the name of safety.

Following the report, VMUC deleted the transgender clinic’s website (though Walsh assured readers that his team preserved the relevant material), and issued a statement claiming the report “misrepresent[s] facts” and stressing that all procedures were done with parental consent and insisting employees’ conscience rights are respected, but not refuting any of the specific details of the report.

A Vanderbilt spokesperson also told The Daily Signal that VMUC and the university have been separate legal entities since 2016, and as such the school “has no role in medical decisions and patient care.”

The Wire’s exposure of VMUC’s activities has been met with an explosion of outrage from left-wing defenders of “transitioning” minors, who have responded with the now-familiar tactic of claiming that to report on controversial left-wing activities is inherently dangerous:

“The ‘pediatric transgender clinic’ at Vanderbilt University Medical Center raises serious moral, ethical and legal concerns,” Tennessee’s Republican Gov. Bill Lee told The Daily Wire in response to the news. “We should not allow permanent, life-altering decisions that hurt children or policies that suppress religious liberties, all for the purpose of financial gain. We have to protect Tennessee children, and this warrants a thorough investigation.”

