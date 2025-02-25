Exposed secret NSA group chats include transgender fantasies, anti-Christian hatred

‘The people who run the surveillance state are insane,’ investigative journalist Chris Rufo wrote in his revealing report.

(LifeSiteNews) — Investigative journalist Chris Rufo released an explosive report detailing how intelligence officials have maintained a chatroom to discuss polyamory and transgender surgeries while fantasizing about having hermaphrodite babies and condemning Christians.

“The people who run the surveillance state are insane,” Rufo declared on social media after publishing his shocking story.

Elon Musk also didn’t mince words, commenting that the employees at intelligence agencies who can “spy on you at will” are “demented creeps.”

“The immaturity and unprofessionalism on display in these NSA chat groups embarrass me as an American,” wrote Manhattan Institute fellow Colin Wright, referring to the report. “Turns us into a laughingstock.”

“A conflict is coming,” Rufo wrote.” These NSA chat logs suggest the presence of at least hundreds of gender activists within the intelligence services who cannot distinguish between male and female, and who believe that discussing castration, polyamory, and ‘gangbangs’ is an appropriate use of public resources.”

“The ‘intelligence community’ is one of the most powerful parts of the American national security apparatus,” Rufo noted. “In theory, it works tirelessly to keep the nation safe. But according to internal documents that we obtained, some intelligence agency employees have another on-the-job priority: sex chat.”

“According to an NSA press official, ‘All NSA employees sign agreements stating that publishing non-mission related material on Interlink is a usage violation and will result in disciplinary action,’” Rufo wrote. “Nonetheless, these logs, dating back two years, are lurid, featuring wide-ranging discussions of sex, kink, polyamory, and castration.”

According to our sources, the sex chats were legitimized as part of the NSA’s commitment to “diversity, equity and inclusion.” Activists within the agency used LGBTQ+ “employee resource groups” to turn their kinks and pathologies into official work duties. According to the current NSA employee, these groups “spent all day” recruiting activists and holding meetings with titles such as “Privilege,” “Ally Awareness,” “Pride,” and “Transgender Community Inclusion.” And they did so with the full support of NSA leadership, which declared that DEI was “not only mission critical, but mission imperative.”

Recurring theme: ‘hatred against Christians, conservatives, Italians, and heterosexuals’

Rufo also posted a screenshot on X showing CIA officials celebrating the death of Christian leader Pat Robertson.

“This is a recurring theme in the NSA chatrooms,” Rufo said, “hatred against Christians, conservatives, Italians, and heterosexuals. One intelligence officer even casts aspersions on his own grandmother.”

LEAKED: Here are CIA officials celebrating the death of Christian leader Pat Robertson. This is a recurring theme in the NSA chatrooms: hatred against Christians, conservatives, Italians, and heterosexuals. One intelligence officer even casts aspersions on his own grandmother. pic.twitter.com/5Jv57ELVLj — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

Tulsi Gabbard infuriated by the revelations

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard was infuriated by the information contained in Rufo’s report and promised to hold the individuals involved “accountable.” Her statement then provoked statements from those involved in the NSA sex chats revealing a brewing power struggle if not outright mutinous behavior within the ranks of U.S. spy agencies.

“This behavior is unacceptable and those involved WILL be held accountable,” Gabbard wrote on X. “These disgusting chat groups were immediately shut down when POTUS issued his EO ending the DEI insanity the Biden Admin was obsessed with.”

“Our IC must be focused on our core mission: ensuring the safety, security, and freedom of the American people,” she added.

This behavior is unacceptable and those involved WILL be held accountable. These disgusting chat groups were immediately shut down when @POTUS issued his EO ending the DEI insanity the Biden Admin was obsessed with. Our IC must be focused on our core mission: ensuring the safety,… https://t.co/CnpWYyhyNk — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) February 25, 2025

In a secret NSA chatroom, NSA, DNI, and SpaceCom officials then claimed that “Gabbard is ‘fervently anti-queer,’ a ‘Russian agent,’ and a member of the MAGA ‘cult,’” Rufo wrote in a later X post. “These employees, including at least one ‘they/them,’ are attempting to undermine Gabbard from within.”

EXCLUSIVE: In a secret NSA chatroom, NSA, DNI, and SpaceCom officials claim that @TulsiGabbard is “fervently anti-queer,” a “Russian agent,” and a member of the MAGA “cult.” These employees, including at least one “they/them,” are attempting to undermine Gabbard from within. pic.twitter.com/Z5HGfdSx2Y — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

