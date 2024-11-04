Extraordinary ministers wear Kamala Harris shirts while distributing Holy Communion at DC parish

A parish pastor in Washington reportedly invited parishioners to come to Mass in their 'election apparel.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A parish in the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. permitted its extraordinary ministers to wear Kamala Harris campaign T-shirts while distributing Holy Communion at a Sunday Mass immediately preceding Election Day.

The Eucharistic Ministers, as well as some lay people attending the Mass who also wore pro-Kamala shirts and hats, apparently were responding to their pastors’ invitation issued the previous week: “Next Sunday, we’re asking you to wear your election apparel.”

“Well, it seems that Fr. Ray Moore, the pastor at St. Thomas More, is once again injecting national politics,” a Washington Catholic wrote on a blog. “It seems that last Sunday he announced that all parishioners should wear their ‘election apparel.’”

“There were some cheers at this announcement,” noted the blogger, who identifies him or herself simply as “An Archdiocese of Washington Catholic.”

“What would happen if someone came with a Trump t-shirt?” the writer wondered.

“Would they be welcome?”

Share











