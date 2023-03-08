‘Extreme dangers to our freedom’: US poised to surrender sovereignty, impose biomedical surveillance

Pending World Health Organization treaties could force the U.S. and other countries to opt in to global health surveillance, ushering in unprecedented tyranny, warned human rights activist Reggie Littlejohn.

(LifeSiteNews) – A human rights activist is sounding the alarm over pending international World Health Organization (WHO) “treaties” that would sign away U.S. sovereignty and human rights protections, consigning its citizens to a freedom-crushing global health surveillance state.

WHO agreements that can be voted upon as early as May would render U.S. citizens subject to the health policy decisions of the WHO, which could potentially force “vaccinations,” quarantine detentions, and the censorship of dissenting health information, warned Reggie Littlejohn, founder and president of Women’s Rights Without Frontiers, during a Stop Vax Passports Task Force Webinar.

“We are in the battle of our lives and we don’t know it,” said Littlejohn, advising that the “digital gulag” enabled by a combination of surveillance, a central bank digital currency, and social control “to basically trap us” is around the corner.

“The thing is that this trap is coming down on us imminently, not in a matter of years, but in a matter of months, unless we do something about it,” she said.

Littlejohn elaborated on provisions within two international agreements in the works — proposed amendments to the WHO International Health Regulations and a WHO pandemic agreement — that pose what she warned are “extreme dangers to our freedom.”

“Both of these are treaties because they affect national sovereignty. But the WHO refuses to call them a treaty because they don’t want to have to go through our treaty process,” Littlejohn said.

She pointed to a disturbing proposed amendment to the IHR that deleted an Article 3 clause designed to protect human rights and freedoms.

The clause required that “the implementation of these regulations shall be with the full respect for the dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms of persons,” and a proposal replaced it with “the implementation of these Regulations shall be based on the principles of equity, inclusivity … ”

Littlejohn also pointed out that, importantly, other amendments struck the word “non-binding,” “with the obvious intent” to thereby make them binding.

Similar provisions in a “WHO convention, agreement, or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response,” which Littlejohn simply described as a “treaty,” likewise compromise national sovereignty and basic human freedoms, she warned.

For example, page 24 of the agreement stipulates that “the parties commit to strengthen multisectoral, coordinated … One Health surveillance.”

Littlejohn noted that the WHO has already contracted with Deutsche Telekom “to create international, interoperable vaccine passports” that open the door to a Chinese-style social credit system “to be used as surveillance in every aspect of our lives.”

“So if these are combined with a central bank digital currency, and they are connected to our credit cards and bank accounts … they could just cut us off from our credit cards and our bank accounts” if we step out of line, such as by “saying things that are counter-narrative.”

The pandemic treaty accord also appears to have little regard for freedom of speech, as it aims to censor dissenting views.

Littlejohn highlighted a passage stating, “The party shall commit to increase pandemic literacy in the population and tackle false, misleading, misinformation or disinformation. Each party is encouraged to conduct regular social listening and analysis to identify the prevalence and profiles of misinformation.”

In other words, “If it is passed, it is going to establish a worldwide disinformation governance for Big Brother. Absolutely surveilling you, stalking you through the WHO,” Littlejohn said.

She further expressed concern that the treaty would allow the WHO to “intervene in any aspect of life on earth,” since it provides that “The parties will … integrate into relevant pandemic prevention and preparedness plans, interventions that address the drivers of the emergence … of disease at the human-animal environment interface, including, but not limited to climate change, land use change, wildlife trade, desertification and antimicrobial resistance.”

Littlejohn advised that this treaty also endangers national sovereignty, since “the language that requires the agreement of the country has been stricken.”

“ … If this happens, then Tedros Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, will have the power to say how we’re going to handle the pandemic and we’re going to have to follow it. So he could say we need to have forced vaccines, forced detentions, anything he wants,” she warned.

“So the time to act is now. We have to counter this because once these things are passed, it’s going to be too late.”

According to Littlejohn, the U.S. Global Health Security and International Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Act of 2022, nestled within the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), gives the WHO a “green light” for whatever agreements they pass, giving them a kind of “pre-approval.”

