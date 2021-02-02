Facebook admits it has too much power, openly supports Biden’s agenda in leaked videos

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

February 2, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) –Hours of video leaked from internal meetings at Facebook have revealed company executives’ support for the policies of the new Biden-Harris administration.

The videos were released by Project Veritas just days after the social media giant appointed its first Chief Compliance Officer amidst scrutiny from lawmakers.

Facebook executives are shown in the tapes admitting they have “too much power” and discussing how they want to work with President Biden “on some of [his] top priorities”.

“Biden issued a number of executive orders…we as a company really care quite deeply about,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said. Those executive orders include“ending restrictions on travel from Muslim-majority countries, as well as other Executive Orders on climate and advancing racial justice and equity. I think these were all important and positive steps,” Zuckerberg said.

One tape dated January 7 shows a Facebook executive meeting addressing the Capitol riot of January 6 – which was at least partially instigated by Antifa and BLM; groups for whom Facebook continues to provide a platform.

Zuckerberg speaks in an openly disparaging manner of former President Donald Trump, leaving behind any vestiges of the unbiased image the company once sought to uphold.

“It’s so important that our political leaders lead by example, make sure we put the nation first here, and what we’ve seen is that the president [Trump] has been doing the opposite of that…The president [Trump] intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power,” Zuckerberg said.

Facebook Head of Global Affairs Sir Nick Clegg told the company’s employees in a January 21 question-and-answer forum that the company has too much power over what should appear on the social network.

“Ideally, we wouldn’t be making these decisions on our own, we would be making these decisions in line with our own conformity, with democratically agreed rules and principles. At the moment, those democratically agreed rules don’t exist. We still have to make decisions in real-time” Clegg said.

Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe said it was “truly remarkable” to see Facebook executives “so openly discuss their partisan objectives.”

He and Fox News’ Sean Hannity are among journalists who have unsuccessfully approached Facebook Communications Director Andy Stone for comment.

O’Keefe is urging his supporters to pressure Stone via Twitter (@andymstone) and by using the #ExposeZuck hashtag.

The whistleblower who leaked these videos to Project Veritas continues to work at Facebook and has promised to continue leaking information.